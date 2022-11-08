VANCOUVER — Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez led Joe Kent, the Donald Trump back Republican candidate, in election night returns in Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

On Tuesday night, Gluesenkamp Perez was at 52.6% while Kent was at 46.8% in the race to succeed Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground. Herrera Beutler was ousted in the primary by Republicans angered by her vote to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The 3rd District had been considered an easy win for Republicans. But after Herrera Beutler’s loss in the primary, Democrats saw a chance at turning the race against Kent into a competitive one, saying his far-right views don’t match the conservative-to-moderate district in Southwest Washington.

Hundreds of thousands of votes across the state will be counted in the coming days as later-arriving ballots are tallied in the all-mail election. And some Republicans purposefully waited until Election Day to turn in their ballot, meaning those will be counted in subsequent days.

Some Republican leaders publicly backed Gluesenkamp Perez, but most party organizations and leaders unified behind Kent, citing the importance of taking the U.S. House majority away from Democrats.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, who also voted to impeach Trump, survived the August primary, and on Tuesday he led Democratic challenger Doug White, with 67% of the vote in Central Washington’s 4th Congressional District.

Kent, 42, an Army Special Forces veteran who lives in Yacolt, ran as an “America First” candidate, channeling anger over immigration and crime, opposing U.S. intervention overseas, and embracing false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump by massive fraud.

He has backed a national abortion ban and said at a recent debate he’d favor allowing Americans to own any guns available to the U.S. military, including machine guns.

A first-time candidate, Kent, 42, said his anti-interventionist views — he says the U.S. should stop sending troops around the world and cease military aid to Ukraine — were shaped by his 20 years as a Special Forces officer, including 11 combat deployments in Iraq and elsewhere. He also blames a bipartisan national security bureaucracy for the death of his wife, Shannon Kent, a Navy cryptologist killed in a suicide bombing in 2019 while fighting terrorists in Syria.

If elected, Kent has vowed to reject compromises with Democrats and establishment Republicans, instead saying his agenda would be to hamstring President Joe Biden’s administration with investigations and seek to impeach Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Impeachment, oversight, obstruction,” is how he summed up his priorities earlier this year. If Trump is elected in 2024, Kent said the America First movement would then shift to a legislative agenda of blocking most immigration to the U.S. and revitalizing domestic manufacturing.

Gluesenkamp Perez, 34, lives in rural Skamania County and owns a Portland auto-repair shop with her husband. She has been active in politics, including serving as a member of the Democratic National Committee and running unsuccessfully for county commissioner.

In her campaign, Gluesenkamp Perez sought to emphasize that she’s a small-business owner and to distance herself from the liberal wing of the party, saying she’d focus on solving local problems, expanding job-training programs and tackling high food and gas prices.

Gluesenkamp Perez also repeatedly criticized Kent for his associations with white nationalists and violent extremist groups, as well as his talk about conspiracies from the 2020 election to the COVID-19 pandemic vaccines.

In the 4th District, Newhouse was running for a fifth term in a solidly Republican and conservative district. He squeaked through the primary — only because too many Trump loyalists challenged him, splitting the vote.

Since the primary, Newhouse has emphasized his conservative views, talking about standing up to the “radical left” and building a border wall.

White, his challenger, built a career as an overseas business consultant, but returned to his family home near Yakima. He said he was motivated to run in part by the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Other Washington congressional incumbents were comfortably ahead in election night returns.

District 1: Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, is leading Republican challenger Vincent Cavaleri 63.6% to 36.3%.

District 6: Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, is up on Republican Elizabeth Kreiselmaier 61.8% to 38.1%.

District 7: Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, is beating Republican Cliff Moon 84.3% to 15.3%.

District 8: Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, claimed 52.7% of the vote against Republican Matt Larkin, who was at 47% on Tuesday.

District 9: Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, is beating Doug Basler, a Republican, 71% to 28.8%.

District 10: Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Tacoma, is up on Republican Keith Swank 57% to 43%.

Reporters Jeanie Lindsay and Elise Takahama contributed to this article.