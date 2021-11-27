Scroll down to see maps.

Bruce Harrell won almost every Seattle voting precinct on Lake Washington and Puget Sound as he defeated M. Lorena González in their race for mayor.

Harrell won most of the city’s other voting precincts, too, racking up more than 58% of all ballots cast for mayor in the Nov. 2 elections, which also included contests for city attorney and the City Council’s two citywide seats.

The mayor elect’s moderate, pro-business politics were most popular in wealthy neighborhoods such as Laurelhurst, Montlake, Madison Park, Magnolia and Blue Ridge. But Harrell also won nearly every voting precinct in downtown Seattle, Northwest Seattle, Wedgwood, Green Lake, Queen Anne, West Seattle, South Beacon Hill and Rainier Beach.

González won clusters of voting precincts in neighborhoods with apartment buildings and town houses, including Licton Springs, downtown Ballard, Fremont, Roosevelt, the University District, South Lake Union, Capitol Hill, the Central District, North Beacon Hill and Columbia City. Her progressive, labor-backed message also played well in South Park and Highland Park.

Maps of Seattle election results frequently follow a certain pattern. Moderate and conservative candidates tend to win where there are more homeowners, detached houses and older people. Progressive candidates tend to win where there are more renters, apartment buildings and younger people.

Zoning laws help delineate political boundaries, with moderate and conservative candidates often winning many areas where new apartments are prohibited. Maps of election results today also resemble, to some extent, the discriminatory “redlining” maps drawn decades ago.

The Harrell vs. González map is a bit different than what’s typical, because the contest was lopsided. Harrell won 737 of 1,020 voting precincts.

The map showing how Ann Davison defeated Nicole Thomas-Kennedy for city attorney, by about four percentage points, is more typical. Davison, who ran for state lieutenant governor last year as a Republican, was less popular than Harrell in South Seattle, where more people of color live and where Thomas-Kennedy, a former public defender, won most of the voting precincts.

The map showing how Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda retained her Position 8 seat on the council illustrates her sweeping victory. Mosqueda secured more than 59% of the ballots in her race against challenger Kenneth Wilson, winning 789 of 1,020 voting precincts. Wilson, a bridge engineer, won voting precincts mostly on the edges of the city.

The map showing how Sara Nelson defeated Nikkita Oliver for Position 9 looks similar to the map of the results in the city attorney race. Nelson won most of the same voting precincts that Davison won, and Oliver won most of the same precincts that Thomas-Kennedy won.

How Seattle neighborhoods voted in the Nov. 2 election

Seattle elected Bruce Harrell for mayor, Ann Davison for city attorney, Teresa Mosqueda for City Council Position 8 and Sara Nelson for City Council Position 9. Harrell, Davison and Nelson dominated wealthy neighborhoods near Lake Washington and Puget Sound, like Laurelhurst, Madison Park, Magnolia and Alki, while Mosqueda pulled strong support from dense neighborhoods like Fremont, Columbia City, the Central District and Capitol Hill.