The governor says a Democratic victory in the 45th District would open the door to legislation about voting rights, women’s contraceptives, gun safety and the environment.

Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday morning had two key take-aways on Manka Dhingra’s strong lead in Washington’s pivotal 45th District state Senate race.

First, the obvious: If Democrats succeed in unifying control of the Legislature, they could push through stalled bills on voting rights, women’s contraceptives, gun safety and the environment.

Much of that legislation has died in the Senate, where a Republican coalition has held a one-vote majority. Democrats hold a slim majority in the House.

Dhingra’s expected victory is “opening the door” to those proposals, Inslee said in a phone interview from Bern, Switzerland. Inslee is on an 11-day trip to Europe to talk about apprenticeships, aerospace and climate change.

The governor described his second reaction as “maybe not-so-obvious.” A Dhingra victory in combination with Democratic wins last night in New Jersey, Virginia and elsewhere, Inslee said, sends a message to President Donald Trump.

“There’s signs that the nation will not allow American democracy to be permanently damaged by an irresponsible president,” said Inslee, who has been a staunch and vocal opponent of the 45th president.

The vote counting will continue this week, with an update expected Wednesday afternoon. Dhingra’s 10-point election lead Tuesday was larger than her eight-point margin over Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund on primary night in August.

An Englund victory, Republicans have argued, would stave off one-party rule in Washington and provide a check against taxes proposed by Democrats in recent years, including a capital-gains tax.

Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, earlier this week predicted Democrats might try to pass a capital-gains tax. Schoesler added that he doubted Democrats would keep the law requiring a four-year balanced budget.

Democratic control of the governorship and Legislature, Schoesler said, “means fiscal responsibility gets flushed.”