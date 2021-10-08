King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert is losing endorsements and longtime donors in the wake of a political mailer from her campaign that a majority of her fellow council members have denounced as racist.

Lambert, who’s facing a tough reelection after two decades of running mostly unopposed, sent the mailer, which portrays her opponent as a marionette and her colleague on the Council, Girmay Zahilay, as a puppet master.

The Washington Association of Realtors and its local affiliate Friday morning rescinded their endorsement of Lambert and asked her to return the $1,000 they had given her campaign.

Larry Gossett, the local civil rights legend who served with Lambert on the County Council for 18 years, rescinded his endorsement, calling her mailer “just racist” and “really wrong.”

And The Seattle Times editorial board (which operates separately and independently from the newsroom) rescinded its endorsement of Lambert.

The mailer, created for Lambert’s campaign by 1892 LLC, a Republican political consulting firm, shows Zahilay holding the puppet strings, joined by Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, Vice President Kamala Harris and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Advertising

Zahilay’s face is edited onto a pinstriped suit and a red bow tie.

Big red letters label Lambert’s opponent Sarah Perry, a former executive at Seattle University and other local nonprofits, a “socialist puppet” backed by “Seattle socialist leader Girmay Zahilay.”

Zahilay, earlier this week, denounced the ad as racist and inaccurate, noting that he’s not a socialist and he’s not the only County Council member to endorse Perry. But he is the only Black member of the County Council.

Councilmember Kathy Lambert sent the mailer below to thousands in her district. Given that every police-related policy I’ve supported has had majority Council approval, I wonder why she singled out and used her only Black colleague’s face for fear mongering on the East Side. pic.twitter.com/ckXHmSmuVQ — Girmay Zahilay (@GirmayZahilay) October 6, 2021

Six of the nine members of the County Council, Zahilay included, called the mailer “a racist piece of political mail” that “has no place in any public or private discourse here in King County.”

“That piece of mail was so ridiculous,” said Councilmember Rod Dembowski, one of the six who denounced the mailer and have endorsed Perry. “It wasn’t a mistake. I was shared a poll a few weeks ago that tested attacks on that messaging and then she sent it out and it’s not acceptable.”

Lambert did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Facebook, on Friday morning, she defended the mailer.

“Our campaign sent a mailer showing that my opponent will be a rubber stamp for bringing radical Seattle policies to the Eastside,” Lambert wrote. “My opponent was the handpicked candidate of extreme Seattle politicians because she backs their failed agenda that will result in more homelessness and crime to our neighborhood.”

Advertising

The Washington Association of Realtors has donated to Lambert’s campaign every time she’s run for office since at least 2009. Its PAC gave Lambert’s campaign $1,000 earlier this year. And its local affiliate, Seattle King County Realtors, endorsed Lambert’s campaign.

On Friday, the trade group reversed course. It called the mailer’s imagery “offensive and inappropriate.”

“Washington REALTORS hold our endorsed candidates for elected office to a high standard of respect for all people in the community and have zero tolerance for any expression of racism or discrimination,” Nathan Gorton, the group’s government affairs director wrote, saying Lambert’s campaign “fell far short of this standard.”

“Washington REALTORS condemn the Lambert campaign’s mail piece, support the Seattle King County REALTORS decision to rescind their endorsement of Lambert, and call on the Lambert campaign to return the contribution our PAC made to her campaign,” Gorton wrote.

Gossett, who served on the County Council for a quarter century before Zahilay defeated him in 2019, had initially endorsed both Perry and Lambert.

The County Council is technically nonpartisan, but Gossett is a Democrat and Lambert has run for office as a Republican. But, he said, they got along, he could always talk to her and he “worked pretty well with her.”

Advertising

But after he saw the mailer, he called Lambert and asked her to take his name of her list of endorsers.

“It’s just racist. A Black man with a bow tie leading a white woman with four strings, saying that she’ll be a good socialist? It’s so wrong,” Gossett said.

Gossett, who founded the University of Washington’s Black Student Union and was a member of the Black Panther Party, said he himself was closer to a socialist or communist than Zahilay, who mostly worked in corporate law before being elected.

He specifically cited the outfit that Lambert’s campaign photoshopped on Zahilay.

“Why would you put a pinstripe suit and a red bow tie on Girmay?” he asked. “They’ve got him looking like a Black Muslim to create fear in white people.”

The Seattle Times editorial board had endorsed Lambert in the primary, but unendorsed her on Thursday, after news of the mailer came out.

This appears to be the first time since 2011 that — barring extenuating circumstances, like a candidate dropping out — that the board has unendorsed a candidate and endorsed their opponent.