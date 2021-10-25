Seattle mayoral candidate M. Lorena González said Monday she is pulling a controversial TV ad attacking rival Bruce Harrell after a backlash from critics who said the ad perpetuated racist tropes.

The ad sought to remind voters of Harrell’s statements during the sexual abuse scandal that enveloped former Mayor Ed Murray in 2017. Harrell expressed doubts about the allegations and did not join González that summer in calling for Murray to consider resigning.

But the ad’s use of a white rape survivor — not a Murray accuser — who said she could not trust Harrell triggered blowback from Harrell supporters and Black political and civic leaders who said at a weekend news conference that it was racist and hurtful.

In a video statement to supporters Monday, González emphasized she believes Harrell has a “troubling” record of responses to sexual abuse and harassment allegations, including the Murray scandal.

But she acknowledged the ad’s use of a white rape survivor was problematic when juxtaposed with Harrell, whose is Black and Asian American.

“I am sorry we did not work harder to center the voice of a sexual assault survivor from our community of color who was also willing to tell their story,” González said.

In a news release, the González campaign said it would stop airing the ad during the final week of the election and replace it with an ad blaming Seattle’s homelessness crisis on “large corporations” backing Harrell that “refused to pay their fair share” in taxes.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.




