Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of 10 Democratic presidential candidates participating in the first debate of the primary season tonight in Miami. Ten more Democrats will debate on Thursday night.

The two-hour debate will begin at 6 p.m. Pacific time and is televised on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. It is streaming online at NBCNews.com, Telemundo.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Inslee will stand on the viewer’s right side of the stage, between Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney. Night one’s highest-polling candidates — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke — will be center stage.

Inslee, who’s staked his campaign on making the fight against climate change the nation’s top priority, will have to jockey for time on the crowded stage. He’s said he only expects about eight minutes of speaking time and wants to focus on his plans for tackling the climate crisis and his accomplishments in six-plus years as Washington governor.

Update, 5 p.m.

Predebate: State officials waiting on Inslee

Many state officials are watching Inslee’s campaign with a self-interested eye. Inslee has not ruled out running for a third term as governor should his presidential ambitions falter, but if he doesn’t run again, there are plenty of folks waiting to step up.

“At some point the current governor is going to have to make some progress on the national level or make some decisions,” state House Speaker Frank Chopp, D-Seattle, said in a phone interview Wednesday. Chopp said that Inslee’s been more engaged on state issues than he had expected throughout his presidential campaign.

The two met three weeks ago, Chopp said, to talk about “his presidential efforts.”

“I really can’t comment in terms of what Jay Inslee’s plans are,” Chopp said.

If Inslee forgoes a third run for governor, it will cause a cascade of new, statewide campaigns.

King County Executive Dow Constantine, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz (all Democrats) have all expressed interest in running for governor in 2020, but only if Inslee doesn’t run again.

If Ferguson forgoes a third term as attorney general, Solicitor General Noah Purcell plans to run for his boss’s office, as does state Rep. Drew Hansen. And state Sen. Christine Rolfes plans to run for public lands commissioner, but only if Franz doesn’t seek a second term.

Update: 5 p.m.

Predebate: Republicans rip Inslee ‘vanity run’

As Inslee prepared to take the debate stage, Washington Republicans attacked him for his pursuit of the White House.

“Jay Inslee is long on talk and short on action and tonight he continues his vanity run for the White House doing what he does best — grandstanding,” said state GOP Chairman Caleb Heimlich in the statement. “In an attempt to appease the far-left Democratic base on the national level, Inslee has implemented a reckless agenda here at home. Hardworking Washington taxpayers are stuck paying the bill for his presidential pipe dream.”

The state GOP has mockingly tracked Inslee’s travels and has sought to score political points off news that Inslee’s presidential campaign is costing taxpayers millions of dollars due to the State Patrol security detail which accompanies him on all out-of-state trips — whether political or official.