What you need to know:

Voting is underway in Washington state’s 2018 primary election. The top two candidates who receive the most votes in each race will move on to the Nov. 6 general election.

Washington is one of five states holding elections; voters are also casting ballots in Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

Election results will be posted about 8 p.m., but ballot counting will continue in coming days.

Here’s The Seattle Times’ coverage of key races in the region, as well as reports on the political landscape this election year.

Update, 5:40 p.m.:

About 27 percent of voters across the state have turned in a ballot, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s office. The voter turnout in King County is also at 27 percent. Snohomish County reports a 23 percent turnout and Pierce County reports 18 percent.

Update, 4 p.m.:

Voting is underway in Washington’s 2018 primary election. If you’ve waited until today to cast your ballot, it’s not too late. Just make sure it’s postmarked by the end of the day or returned to a drop box by 8 p.m.

Seattle Times reporters and photographers will provide live updates from watch parties in Bellevue, Auburn and Issaquah throughout the evening. We’ll also post updates from the primaries in Kansas, Michigan and Missouri and the special House general election in Ohio.