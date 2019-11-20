Seattle hotelier Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The hearing is a minefield for Sondland, whose honesty has been called into question on several crucial points.
Background and headlines on Sondland:
- Our preview of his much-anticipated moment in the impeachment spotlight
- An earlier profile of how the Pacific Northwest hotelier became a central figure in the Ukraine controversy
- Why discrepancies in Sondland’s earlier testimony loom large
Live updates:
Sondland recounts phone call with Trump
Under questioning by Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman, Sondland confirmed earlier accounts of a July 26 phone call with President Trump, in which the president asked about the investigations he wanted into Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s role at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company.
That call has become a window into Sondland’s rapport with Trump.
Sondland was eating at a Kyiv restaurant during the call, and using an unsecured cellphone. His conversation was overheard by David Holmes, a State Department official at the table, who testified about it.
Goldman asked Sondland on Wednesday morning: “Did you worry that a foreign government may be listening to your phone call with the President of the United States?”
Sondland responded: “Well, I have unclassified conversations all the time from landlines that are unsecured, and cellphones — if the topic is not classified — and it’s up to the president to decide what’s classified and not classified. He was aware it was an open line as well.”
Goldman: “He [Holmes] also testified that you confirmed to President Trump… that President Zelenskiy ‘loves your ass.’ Do you recall saying that?”
Sondland laughed: “Sounds like something I would say. That’s how President Trump and I communicate — a lot of four-letter words. In this case, three-letter.”
Holmes has testified that, after the call, Sondland told him the president didn’t care about Ukraine, except for his interest in “big stuff that benefits himself,” such as the Biden investigation.
Sondland disputed that a bit Wednesday morning: “I don’t think I would have said that. I would have honestly said that he was not a big fan of Ukraine and he wants the investigations that we had been talking about for quite some time to move forward. That’s what I would have said because that’s the fact.”
After Goldman’s line of questioning, the committee took a break in which Schiff addressed the media, calling Sondland’s Wednesday morning revelations “a very important moment in the history of this inquiry.”
'Everyone was in the loop'
Sondland’s detailed testimony continues to directly implicate not only Trump but other top White House officials regarding efforts to pressure Ukraine’s president to announce an investigation of the Bidens.
“Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret,” Sondland said, explaining that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials were apprised of the linkage between $400 million in aid to Ukraine and the politically motivated probe sought by Trump.
Sondland said he always opposed the delay of aid and believed neither a White House meeting nor military assistance should have been conditioned on a Biden investigation. He said he worked to “break the log jam” and get Ukraine what it needed.
“This security aid was critical to Ukraine’s defense and should not have been delayed,” Sondland said.
Sondland says Biden probe was pushed 'at the express direction of the president'
In an explosive opening statement, Sondland said his Ukraine actions — including a push for an investigation of the Bidens — were taken directly at the orders of President Trump.
Sondland’s opening statement directly pointed the finger at Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, saying he and other diplomats “worked with Mr. Giuliani… at the express direction of the President of the United States.”
He said he and other diplomats “did not want to work with Giuliani” on Ukraine matters, but “we were playing the hand we were dealt… we followed the president’s orders.”
Sondland directly implicated Trump and Giuliani as pushing Ukraine to launch an investigation into Biden.
“As I testified previously, Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit” for Ukraine’s president, Sondland said. “Mr Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew these investigations were important to the president.”
Sondland also complained that the State Department and administration has refused to allow him access to emails and other documents to help him reconstruct his meetings and actions in Ukraine.
“These documents s are not classified and should have been made available,” he said.
It’s worth noting Sondland is testifying at the impeachment hearing against the wishes of Trump, who has blocked other aides from appearing despite subpoenas.
Nunes tells Sondland, 'You are here today to be smeared'
Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, previewed Sondland’s testimony, saying it will buttress the case that Trump conditioned U.S. aid to Ukraine on an investigation of Biden “that Trump believed would help his reelection campaign.”
Said Schiff: “Trump put his personal and political interests ahead of those of the United States.”
Ranking Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, in his opening statement, did not discuss the details of Trump’s Ukraine conduct, but attacked the proceedings as a “hoax” fueled by Democrats’ “mania” to oust Trump.
“Ambassador Sondland, you are here today to be smeared,” Nunes said.
Sondland arrives to testify White House "in the loop" on Ukraine pressure
The New York Times is reporting Sondland will testify he kept top Trump administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “in the loop” on efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
The revelations suggested that Mr. Sondland is prepared on Wednesday to implicate the senior-most members of Mr. Trump’s administration in the matter. In addition to the suspension of the aid, Mr. Sondland in his written statement described what he called a clear “quid pro quo” tying a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president to his willingness to undertake the investigations that Mr. Trump wanted.
“Everyone was in the loop,” he said in the statement. “It was no secret.”
