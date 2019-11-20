Seattle hotelier Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in what could be an explosive hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Background and headlines on Sondland:
- Our preview of his much-anticipated moment in the impeachment spotlight
- An earlier profile of how the Pacific Northwest hotelier became a central figure in the Ukraine controversy
Live updates:
Sondland says Biden probe was pushed "at the express direction of the president"
In an explosive opening statement, Sondland said his Ukraine actions — including a push for an investigation of the Bidens — were taken directly at the orders of President Trump.
Sondland’s opening statement directly pointed the finger at Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, saying he and other diplomats “worked with Mr. Giuliani… at the express direction of the President of the United States.”
He said he and other diplomats “did not want to work with Giuliani” on Ukraine matters, but “we were playing the hand we were dealt… we followed the president’s orders.”
Sondland directly implicated Trump and Giuliani as pushing Ukraine to launch an investigation into Biden.
“As I testified previously, Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit” for Ukraine’s president, Sondland said. “Mr Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew these investigations were important to the president.”
Sondland also complained that the State Department and administration has refused to allow him access to emails and other documents to help him reconstruct his meetings and actions in Ukraine.
“These documents s are not classified and should have been made available,” he said.
It’s worth noting Sondland is testifying at the impeachment hearing against the wishes of Trump, who has blocked other aides from appearing despite subpoenas.
Nunes tells Sondland, "You are here today to be smeared"
Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, previewed Sondland’s testimony, saying it will buttress the case that Trump conditioned U.S. aid to Ukraine on an investigation of Biden “that Trump believed would help his reelection campaign.”
Said Schiff: “Trump put his personal and political interests ahead of those of the United States.”
Ranking Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, in his opening statement, did not discuss the details of Trump’s Ukraine conduct, but attacked the proceedings as a “hoax” fueled by Democrats’ “mania” to oust Trump.
“Ambassador Sondland, you are here today to be smeared,” Nunes said.
Sondland arrives to testify White House "in the loop" on Ukraine pressure
The New York Times is reporting Sondland will testify he kept top Trump administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “in the loop” on efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
The revelations suggested that Mr. Sondland is prepared on Wednesday to implicate the senior-most members of Mr. Trump’s administration in the matter. In addition to the suspension of the aid, Mr. Sondland in his written statement described what he called a clear “quid pro quo” tying a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president to his willingness to undertake the investigations that Mr. Trump wanted.
“Everyone was in the loop,” he said in the statement. “It was no secret.”
