Seattle hotelier Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in what could be an explosive hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Nunes tells Sondland, "You are here today to be smeared"
Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, previewed Sondland’s testimony, saying it will buttress the case that Trump conditioned U.S. aid to Ukraine on an investigation of Biden “that Trump believed would help his reelection campaign.”
Said Schiff: “Trump put his personal and political interests ahead of those of the United States.”
Ranking Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, in his opening statement, did not discuss the details of Trump’s Ukraine conduct, but attacked the proceedings as a “hoax” fueled by Democrats’ “mania” to oust Trump.
“Ambassador Sondland, you are here today to be smeared,” Nunes said.
Sondland arrives to testify White House "in the loop" on Ukraine pressure
The New York Times is reporting Sondland will testify he kept top Trump administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “in the loop” on efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
The revelations suggested that Mr. Sondland is prepared on Wednesday to implicate the senior-most members of Mr. Trump’s administration in the matter. In addition to the suspension of the aid, Mr. Sondland in his written statement described what he called a clear “quid pro quo” tying a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president to his willingness to undertake the investigations that Mr. Trump wanted.
“Everyone was in the loop,” he said in the statement. “It was no secret.”
