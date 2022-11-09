Some voters waited nearly three hours to cast their ballot at Lumen Field on Election Day, with the last voters filing out of the stadium around 11 p.m.

King County elections spokesperson Halei Watkins said Lumen Field had a two-hour wait time for most of the afternoon Tuesday. Voters were coming to the site up until the 8 p.m. deadline.

Watkins estimates there were 300 people in line when the center closed. Lumen Field was the busiest among King County’s six voting locations, she said.

About half of King County voters who participated in this election returned a ballot in the two and a half weeks leading up to Election Day while the other half returned a ballot Tuesday, Watkins said. That could include voting by mail, stopping at a voting center or visiting a ballot box.

King County Executive Dow Constantine wrote on Twitter at 10 p.m. Tuesday the elections team was “still hard at work processing registrations and helping more than 100 people in line get their vote counted at Lumen Field.”

“Amazing,” he wrote. “Thank you to all their staff making sure our democracy can thrive!”

While most Washington residents vote by mail, vote centers were open to register new voters, update voter registrations and provide assistance to people who needed help completing their ballot.

At the other vote center locations in King County, residents filled out their ballots and filed out “pretty quickly” after 8 p.m., Watkins said.

As those other locations closed up, King County Elections sent additional staff to Lumen Field to help get the line processed and votes cast.

Throughout the day Tuesday, elections officials also received reports from voters that some ballot boxes looked full, including ones at the Ballard Branch of Seattle Public Library, Greenwood, Waterway 19 Park and Gas Works Park. After receiving one of those reports, Watkins said election officials had teams empty those boxes 15-20 minutes later.

Every ballot box was picked up at least twice before 6 p.m., Watkins said. Some boxes in denser areas were emptied every two to three hours.