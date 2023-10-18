Two girl dads are fighting for Seattle’s District 7 City Council seat to restore downtown, improve public safety and build a city fit for their young daughters to live in.

While Councilmember Andrew Lewis and challenger Bob Kettle have virtually identical visions for the future of downtown, and Seattle as a whole, the two candidates are locked in one of the more contentious races heading toward the Nov. 7 election.

Coming off his first four years on the council, Lewis, an attorney, is seeking a second term to continue the work he started this term, during which city government was largely consumed by COVID-19 response and debates around policing.

“There’s all kinds of things I could do with my time, but I love local government and I love this kind of public service,” Lewis said on a break from canvassing Queen Anne on Sunday. “I love it to actually make an impact in the things facing my community.”

“I have a 10-month-old daughter. I’m trying to make a city that she’s going to be safe, and she’s going to live, in,” he added.

Kettle, a retired U.S. Navy commander, is explicitly running to oppose Lewis, who he believes has not done enough to deliver on their shared priorities for District 7, which includes downtown, Queen Anne, Interbay and South Lake Union.

“Everybody who’s running is well aware that the people of our city are tired of the crazy. They’re tired of the dysfunction. They’re tired of the circus that has been our civic life over the last four years,” Kettle said between handing out cards to potential constituents in a South Lake Union coffee shop Friday.

In the August primary, the pair dominated a field of six candidates with Lewis earning 43.5% of the vote, Kettle earning 31.5%, and the nearest opponent getting just 13%.

“If we had 10 people in this race bringing strong backgrounds, strong perspectives, I wouldn’t have been in the race,” Kettle said. “But essentially, [Lewis] was running unopposed.”

The candidates

Lewis, 33, was the youngest-ever elected member of the Seattle City Council when he won the seat with 53% of the vote in 2019. Beforethat, he worked for Seattle as an assistant city attorney.

Lewis — who now lives in Queen Anne with his wife, daughter and cats — was raised in Ballard and attended the University of Washington before earning his master’s degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science and graduating from the UC Berkeley School of Law.

In four years on the council, Lewis, a self-described “progressive” and “labor Democrat,” has often been a wild card among his peers, supporting a number of progressive policies like a 2020 payroll tax on big businesses, but also voting with more centrist council members on issues like police hiring incentives. Last year, Lewis was selected by his colleagues to serve as president of the Seattle Metropolitan Park District, leading the six-year budget process and expanding the park ranger program from two to 28 members.

Kettle, 57, also lives in Queen Anne with his wife and daughter and is a newcomer to politics. A child of immigrants and a retired Navy intelligence officer, Kettle is now a stay-at-home dad.

For eight years, Kettle served on the Queen Anne Community Council, including a stint as chair of the Public Safety Committee. He is also involved with the Queen Anne Block Watch Network and serves on the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct Advisory Council.

Kettle graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and received graduate degrees from both Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy & Governance.

As of Monday, Kettle was out-earning Lewis with about $188,000 from 1,581 contributors compared with Lewis’ $173,000 from 1,554 contributors. Lewis has earned endorsements from news sites The Stranger and The Urbanist, and progressive council colleagues Teresa Mosqueda and Lisa Herbold. Kettle has been endorsed by The Seattle Times editorial board (which operates independent from the newsroom) and moderate council members Sara Nelson, Alex Pedersen and Debora Juarez.

Similar policies, different delivery

In most ways, Kettle and Lewis’ platforms are indistinguishable, centering the race on who can best execute their shared goals and what this seat will mean in the broader picture of the council.

Though all seven district-level council seats are on the ballot, Lewis is one of just three incumbents seeking reelection after a particularly tumultuous term. The council will face another vacancy if Mosqueda, one of two citywide council members, wins her bid for election to the Metropolitan King County Council — meaning Seattle could have anywhere from four to eight new representatives on the nine-person council.

Kettle unabashedly wants to see a majority-centrist council, which he claims will help the city avoid 5-4 votes and general gridlock on important issues. Juarez, Pedersen and Nelson cited the importance of downtown and moderates’ control of the council when endorsing Kettle over Lewis.

On Friday, Kettle said constituents could expect him to be aligned with outbound council members Juarez and Pedersen, while working with Nelson, whose at-large seat is not on the ballot this year.

Lewis promised a different approach, saying his ability to work with both moderate and progressive council members would help him reach broader consensus with officials and members of the public.

“We need to have an effective representative for District 7, who is good at bringing along progressive voices to support downtown recovery,” Lewis said, noting that he had been endorsed by progressives like Councilmembers Mosqueda and Herbold, while also earning a “strongly aligned” rating from the Downtown Seattle Association, a business advocacy organization.

Kettle paints Lewis as being a follower, not a leader, and has built his campaign on impugning Lewis’ convictions.

“He’s a flip flopper. He just goes with the flow,” Kettle said, condemning Lewis for often being the swing vote between more progressive and more centrist council members. Promising to follow a “North Star” leadership approach, Kettle said voters know what to expect if he is elected.

In a recent attack ad, Kettle calls Lewis into question for unexpectedly voting in June against a bill to allow the city attorney to prosecute knowing possession and public use of drugs.

In the TV spot, Kettle criticizes Lewis for “inaction and failures” to address issues like public safety. Nelson, who co-sponsored the June bill with Pedersen, then says Lewis’ “decision to block [her] drug bill cost the lives of too many people.”

Lewis called the commercial “disgraceful” and “basically a Republican grievance ad,” rebuffing the idea that making arrests sooner would have necessarily saved any lives, citing a recent New York School of Medicine study that found no correlation between local possession laws and fatal overdoses in Oregon and Washington.

While Kettle has made hay out of Lewis’ controversial vote in June, which made the bill fail by a 5-4 vote, Lewis helped craft, and voted for, a modified version of the bill in September with commitments to funding treatment services and guidance for police on when to make arrests; the council voted 6-3 in favor of the bill.

Kettle says he would have voted in favor of the original June bill, which would have allowed the city to prosecute drug arrests in July — prosecutions that will not be legal until later this month because of the delay.

Lewis says the revised bill meets the needs of both public health and public safety, and that he doesn’t regret taking the time to improve the legislation before it passed.

“People forget that the previous bill didn’t even have a committee hearing. There was no process on that bill. There was no discussion. And there were alarm bells raised by public health experts that I just couldn’t ignore,” Lewis said.

Ultimately, the pair agree that the city needs more substance use treatment services and needs to work with the county to attain that goal. They also agree that police should lead with offering services, but should be able to make arrests in certain instances, including drug use on public transportation, in parks or even in front of businesses.

Even before the drug vote, Kettle attributed Seattle’s public safety concerns to Lewis and other sitting council members for creating a generally lax environment around criminal activity in Seattle when they considered requests by protesters to defund the Seattle Police Department by 50% in 2020.

“We had council members like my opponent supporting defund and taking selfies at [the Capitol Hill Organized Protest],” Kettle said, saying that Lewis’ actions “contribute to the permissive environment that we have in this city that came out of ‘defund’ with the loss of all the officers that allows for the criminal activity.”

Both Lewis and Kettle support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to hire additional police and the city’s efforts on alternative and co-responses to certain types of emergencies.

Lewis ultimately never voted to support a 50% budget cut to police and called the conversation a “mistake” in a 2022 interview with The Seattle Times. Since then, Lewis has supported funding for hiring incentives to attract more officers and helped establish the city’s dual dispatch program to send civilian responders to certain 911 calls rather than leading with a police response.

“If I’m sitting there on the council dais and I’m doing something that I don’t legitimately believe in, I have to check myself on that, because I’m not doing the service I swore to the people in this district,” Lewis said, noting that Kettle may be inflexible or rushed in his approach to governing.

“If my opponent’s argument is basically, ‘I’m not going to ask questions, I’m just going to rubber stamp and rush things. I’m not going to provide oversight,’ that’s not how to do best by the city,” Lewis added.

The pair continue to share ideology on other major issues in the city.

To improve downtown’s economic recovery from the pandemic, both candidates support shifting the area to be more residential, including converting unused office and retail space into housing.

Both candidates want to move slowly on supporting any new taxes, or tax increases, to address the city’s nearly $500 million projected revenue shortfall in the 2025-26 biennial budget, focusing first on tightening the city’s fiscal belt.

The pair also agree on aggressively adding RV parking, tiny house villages, enhanced shelters and other immediate options to get people into shelter, and continue the city’s current approach to homeless encampment clearings after referrals.

Both candidates acknowledge their similarities, noting that the election comes down to who is capable of delivering.

“I’m here answering the questions about my record, but I think there’s a duty that a challenger holds to offer what they’re going to do,” Lewis said.

Kettle said the big difference is his voice and a moderate majority will be more effective than another term under Lewis, adding that “we can’t have four more years of that kind of leadership on the council.”