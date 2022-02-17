OLYMPIA — Washington’s Democratic state lawmakers often talk up worker solidarity and union organizing.

But after they failed to advance a bill this week to allow their own staffers to collectively bargain, Democratic legislators got a taste of organizing from the boss’s side of the table.

On Wednesday, scores of Democratic legislative staffers engaged in a sickout after learning that House Bill 1806 would not advance.

Nearly three dozen emails sent Wednesday morning by The Seattle Times to House Democratic legislative assistants bounced back with out-of-office messages.

“Thank you for your email. Due to recent events, I may be unavailable this morning,” read many of the emails. “In Solidarity.”

At least 34 Senate Democratic staffers also joined the sickout, according to Senate Deputy Majority Leader Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle. Republican legislative leaders in a regularly scheduled news conference Wednesday said they weren’t aware of their own staffers joining in.

In interviews, several current and former Democratic legislative staffers described why they want a union, from high workloads, inadequate pay and the complexities that come with working for politicians, to the desire for a stronger voice on diversity issues. Current staffers declined to be named out of fear of repercussions.

“Everything from issues of salary and overtime, workload with COVID,” said Nicole Herrera, a former Senate Democratic communications staffer.

Staffers saw their workload spike amid the pandemic as state residents flooded their phones and inboxes asking for help with unemployment insurance claims, rental assistance and other urgent needs, according to Herrera and others.

“The workload just at least doubled, especially for legislative assistants,” said Herrera, who left her position a few weeks ago to take another job outside the Legislature. “They’re the ones who help make that place run. The members couldn’t do without them.”

One current House Democratic staffer participating in the sickout described working nearly 20 hours of overtime each week since November.

“All of that is uncompensated,” said the staffer, adding, “We want a better workplace today, not tomorrow, not next session.”

HB 1806 would authorize workers in the legislative branch of government to collectively bargain. Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, sponsored the bill, and most of the other 56 House Democrats signed on as co-sponsors.

Similar legislation was proposed in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, the Legislature passed a law to allow 600 assistant attorneys general to unionize.

In a regularly scheduled news conference Wednesday, Democratic legislative leaders expressed sympathy with their workers but said HB 1806 was too complicated to figure out during this short legislative session, which ends March 10.

“I am actually seeing a really good plan and light at the end of the railroad tunnel about how we get there” to pass the bill, said House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma. But, “We won’t get there till probably next session.”

Lawmakers must figure out details surrounding the bill, said Jinkins, and there would probably be items in the forthcoming state supplemental budget to help prepare the bill again for next session.

Jinkins was supportive of the staffers’ sickout, she said, since they don’t have the ability to lobby and other ways to express their thoughts.

In an interview, a Senate Democratic staffer said they were unimpressed by the legislative leaders’ explanations for why the bill died.

“I fully disagree that the bill is not ready, and I fully disagree that we should wait till next year,” said that staffer.

The staffer worried a delay could push the bill off until legislative workers doing the organizing moved on to other jobs, potentially lowering the pressure on lawmakers to pass the unionizing bill.

“Another year, they’ll wait until they cycle out and maybe take some steam out of the issue,” said the staffer.

The explanations by legislative leaders also left Herrera unimpressed.

“‘Oh, it’s just not ready, we’re so happy it’s gotten this far, let’s celebrate that,'” Herrera said. “And we’re like, ‘Hmm, no.'”