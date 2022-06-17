Leaders of both parties in the Washington Legislature are calling on longtime Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler to resign, after he fired a top aide who had complained that Kreidler bullied him, used crass language and was “antagonizing staff.”

The majority and minority leaders in both the House and the Senate have all called for Kreidler to step down. Kreidler, through a spokesperson, said Friday he has no plans of doing so.

State Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, said Thursday he’d had “serious concerns” about Kreidler, 78, after reports from The Seattle Times and Northwest News Network, about Kreidler’s behavior.

“Now that he’s decided to fire the employee who had the courage to come forward in the first place, it’s become clear that the Insurance Commissioner did not learn from these past incidents and I believe it is time for him to step down,” Billig said in a prepared statement.

Republican Minority Leader John Braun, of Centralia, also called for Kreidler’s resignation.

“The claims of inappropriate workplace conduct were disturbing on their own and called into question Commissioner Kreidler’s ability to effectively lead his office,” Braun said. “But firing a whistleblower is completely unacceptable, and quite frankly, the final straw.”

A spokesperson for House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said Jinkins spoke with Kreidler last month “and conveyed her opinion that she was not confident it would be possible for him to regain the trust of the public, his staff, or legislators.”

“Her opinion has not changed in light of the recent news and she believes he is no longer able to lead his office,” said the spokesperson, Travis Shofner.

Kreidler, a Democrat, has won six terms as Washington’s insurance commissioner, serving since 2001. He previously served one term in Congress.

Stephanie Marquis, a spokesperson for Kreidler, said he has no plans to step down.

“He has addressed his past behavior with the OIC staff and remains deeply committed to not repeating it in the future,” Marquis said.

In recent months, a half dozen potential and former employees disclosed instances of Kreidler being demeaning or rude, overly focused on race and using derogatory terms for transgender people and people of Mexican, Chinese, Italian or Spanish descent, as well as asking some employees of color for unusual favors. The instances are from 2017 to 2022.

While none of the former employees filed a formal complaint against Kreidler, Jon Noski, the agency’s legislative affairs director, did in February. He alleged that Kreidler bullied him on Feb. 1, when the commissioner berated Noski after his testimony in a legislative committee on a bill involving credit scoring.

Kreidler fired Noski earlier this week.

Marquis told Northwest News Network that Noski was an at-will, exempt employee subject to termination at any time.

“The decision to end [Noski’s] appointment was made following ongoing discussions with Jon about his role in the office as the agency moves forward. Jon has been a valued member of our legislative and policy team and everyone wishes him well in his future endeavors,” Marquis wrote.

Republican House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, of Yelm, said Friday that Kreidler should resign.

“Kreidler has served in this position since 2001 and his reaction to honest criticism has been to retaliate,” Wilcox wrote on Twitter. “Although he has had an impressive career in service, including many years of military service, it will be overshadowed by his bad behavior towards quality staff members and clinging to office far beyond a reasonable term.”