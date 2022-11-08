In the first open King County prosecutor race in more than four decades, Leesa Manion was leading Tuesday night with 55%. Jim Ferrell had 44%.

The race highlighted some of the thorniest issues of our time, most notably how to clamp down on an alarming crime wave while also heeding a growing call for reform of the criminal legal system.

The new prosecutor will also have to deal with a backlog of 4,500 felony cases, as of last month, a crushing workload for employees trying to keep up, and poor morale among some who feel their work is not valued.

Both candidates spent many years in the prosecutor’s office. Manion is the current chief of staff to retiring Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, who took over when his boss, Norm Maleng, died in 2007. Ferrell left the office in 2013 to become Federal Way’s mayor, a position he still holds.

But Manion and Ferrell differ considerably in their views.

Ferrell campaigned on “resetting” an office he portrayed as having gone overboard on social justice reform. In particular, he criticized certain diversion programs offering alternatives to traditional prosecution and incarceration because they lack judicial oversight.

He also said thresholds for filing some types of cases, such as felony theft, are too low, and promised a review.

During a heated campaign, Ferrell hammered away at Manion’s lack of criminal trial experience. She worked in the office’s civil division before quickly rising to serve in administrative roles.

Manion, in turn, painted Ferrell as out of touch with modern legal standards, especially as they relate to reform efforts designed to address the root causes of crime. She counts her work on reform efforts, such as helping launch a youth diversion program, as a key accomplishment.

She stressed collaboration in her approach to public safety, saying she would personally attend monthly meetings of the county’s top law enforcement administrators. Manion also said she would speak out more forcefully than Satterberg to condemn especially pernicious crimes likely fentanyl dealing.

And she said her background — her mother is Korean and was at one point banished from the house of Manion’s white grandparents — has made her attuned to the needs of marginalized people and victims.

The state Democratic Party came down hard on Manion’s side, giving only her access to the party’s database of voter information and questioning Ferrell’s allegiance to the party. A former Republican, Ferrell switched parties about a decade ago.

Manion also picked up some law enforcement endorsements, including from Satterberg, former Seattle police Chief Jim Pugel and onetime U.S. attorneys for Western Washington Mike McKay and John McKay.

But Ferrell won endorsements from the county’s major law enforcement unions, including that of Seattle police, as well as from a wide swath of South King County mayors.