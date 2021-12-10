A government transparency group has sued Washington’s bipartisan Redistricting Commission, alleging its final vote on the state’s new political maps violated the state’s Open Public Meetings Act.

The Washington Coalition for Open Government filed the lawsuit Thursday in Thurston County Superior Court, saying commissioners flouted the public meetings law by negotiating secretly for hours on Nov. 15 before taking a rushed pre-midnight vote on maps that were not publicly displayed or debated.

The lawsuit seeks to void the commission’s final vote, impose a $500 fine for each of the commissioners and obtain reimbursement for attorney’s fees. It does not take a position on the merits of the map agreed to belatedly by the commission.

“In the end, the commission failed to meet its deadline and to complete its work,” said Mike Fancher, the nonprofit transparency group’s president, in a statement. “That failure is a powerful reminder that bad process leads to bad outcomes. The commission damaged public trust in our system of governing, which always happens when secrecy prevails over transparency.”

Lisa McLean, the Redistricting Commission’s executive director, said in an email the commission “has received notice of the lawsuit and is consulting with counsel.”

The lawsuit targets the commission’s actions on Nov. 15, the deadline to reach agreement on new congressional and legislative district maps.

Rushing to meet that deadline, the commission convened a 7 p.m. public video conference meeting. But the four voting commissioners quickly retreated into private talks, occasionally popping back into public view to make brief and largely uninformative statements.

Over the five hours of the meeting, the publicly observable portion made up just 31 minutes and 21 seconds, the lawsuit notes. When the commissioners emerged shortly before midnight, ostensibly to vote on the final maps, they did not share any maps or agreements publicly.

“Any maps drawn, staff apparently crafted in secret behind closed doors or in a break-out room or platform wholly inaccessible to the public. The public had no opportunity to see or hear what the commissioners were voting to approve,” the lawsuit states. “It was apparent that the commissioners similarly had no common understanding of what it was they were voting to approve.”

The voting members of the Redistricting Commission include Democratic appointees April Sims and Brady Walkinshaw, and Republican appointees Paul Graves and Joe Fain. The panel was chaired by Sarah Augustine, a nonpartisan, nonvoting member.

The redistricting commissioners previously acknowledged they failed to meet the Nov. 15 deadline, taking some votes after midnight and scrambling to assemble final maps over the next several hours.

That put redistricting authority into the hands of the state Supreme Court, which last week declined to exercise that authority, ruling the commission had substantially completed its work by its deadline, and leaving in place the commission-drawn maps.