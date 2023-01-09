OLYMPIA — State lawmakers gaveled in the 2023 legislative session Monday, gathering in person for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and kicking off a 105-day marathon of passing bills and writing the budget.

The state House and Senate officially convened shortly after noon for opening ceremonies.

Over the next few months, state legislators will debate the two-year state budget, and plan to address some of the most significant issues facing Washington, including the housing shortage and how the state handles drug possession.

Washingtonians from all over the state can still testify without a trip to Olympia, as the Legislature is continuing to allow remote testimony on bills.

Democrats hold the reins of power, with solid majorities in the state House and Senate, as well as every statewide elected office.

Gov. Jay Inslee, with an ambitious agenda of his own, including a $4 billion housing-construction proposal, will address lawmakers on Tuesday in his annual State of the State address.

Lawmakers, a few lobbyists and families milled about in the hallways and rotunda of the state Capitol on Monday morning, in anticipation of the return to normal legislative operations.

“We’ve got an agenda, we’re going to push forward on passing several things, so it’s optimistic,” said Rep. Frank Chopp, D-Seattle, stopping to chat in the House wings just before Democrats were scheduled to caucus at 10 a.m.

Michael Connors was enjoying his first trip to the state Capitol to support his wife, Rep. April Connors, a Republican elected in November to represent the Richland area’s Eighth Legislative District.

“It’s exciting, it’s fun to see,” said Connors, who sat with their son Jack in the wings of the House. “My wife is an extremely intelligent individual, and works very hard.”