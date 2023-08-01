Tuesday is your last chance to have a say in King County primary elections.

Voter turnout is historically low during odd-year primary municipal and county elections, with only about one-third of registered voters casting ballots.

By Monday afternoon, about 17% of registered voters had returned their ballots. King County Elections spokesperson Halei Watkins said that is on track with what the office expects.

“We expect to have a very busy day tomorrow out at drop boxes and vote centers as we get that other 17% in the door,” Watkins said.

The next county election in 2025 will be the last held in an odd-numbered year. Beginning in 2026, the county will transition to even-year elections for County Council, executive, assessor and elections director, after voters approved the change last fall.

How to cast your ballot

Ballots must be postmarked or put in a drop box by Tuesday.

Voting in Washington is only through mail, but vote centers are available for people who need assistance completing their ballots. Seattle’s Vote Center is located at the Lumen Field Event Center, on the stadium’s northwest side. To see where others are, visit st.news/VoteCenters.

Ballots are already postmarked, so stamps aren’t necessary. Voters should include their signature and can write down contact information in case their signature doesn’t match their previous signatures on file. About 1,500 ballots were challenged by Monday afternoon because they were not signed.

Ballot drop boxes are open 24 hours a day and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“Don’t wait until the last moment,” Watkins said. “Get those ballots in … in the morning. The more ballots that we have in the door by mid- to late morning, the more we’re able to post in those election night results.”

A map of ballot drop boxes in King County can be found online at st.news/KCDropBoxes. A map for Snohomish County can be viewed at st.news/SCDropBoxes. Pierce County’s can be seen at st.news/PCDropBoxes. And Kitsap County’s is at st.news/KitsapDropBoxes.

If you’re not registered to vote, you can still register in-person before 8 p.m. on Election Day at the King County Elections Office in Renton or at a vote center.

People who have been convicted of a felony can vote in Washington, as long as they are not incarcerated. Upon release from prison, a person’s right to vote is restored, but they will still need to register to vote.

After submitting a ballot, it can be tracked through the state’s voter portal at voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx.

Seattle City Council races

The big-ticket items on Seattle ballots are the seven Seattle City Council district races. Each race has drawn at least three candidates, making for seven competitive races. Three incumbents, Tammy Morales, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis, face serious challengers. To learn more, look at our election guide at st.news/election2023.

Or to find out which candidate most aligns with your views on issues like public safety, drug use and housing, take our quiz at st.news/CouncilQuiz.

By Monday afternoon, District 6, which includes the Magnolia, Ballard and Phinney Ridge neighborhoods, had the highest number of returned ballots. District 2, which primarily encompasses South Seattle, had the lowest.

The top two candidates in each race advance to the general election in November. The winner of the general election will assume office on Jan. 1, 2024.

King County races

The only truly competitive race for the Metropolitan King County Council is for the District 4 seat, representing much of northwest Seattle, which pits three progressive Democrats against one another: Jorge Barón, a longtime immigrant rights advocate; Becka Johnson Poppe, a budget and policy manager for King County; and Sarah Reyneveld, an assistant attorney general.

Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy

The six-year, $564 million property tax levy funds job training and housing for veterans, senior centers and food assistance programs for seniors. At 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value, the tax would cost the median homeowner about $84 a year.

Seattle School Board races

Three of the School Board’s four seats up for election this year are on the primary ballot. The financially stressed school district’s new board will have to decide where to cut costs to avoid a $104.4 million deficit and will decide whether some schools should close because of dwindling enrollment.