Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn has conceded defeat to Republican businessman Matt Larkin in the race to take on Democratic incumbent Rep. Kim Schrier this fall.

The concession came after Dunn fell further behind Larkin in a new round of ballot counts Thursday afternoon.

“I just got off the phone with Matt Larkin and congratulated him on winning the Republican primary for Congress,” Dunn said in an interview. “He ran a really clean issues oriented campaign.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.