Bellingham is hardly a get-tough kind of town.

The Lonely Planet travel guide extols the city’s “laid-back” and “libertine” vibe, and a few years ago it was picked as the “most hippie” town in the state. Even some real estate agents market it for its nothing-is-too-weird ways.

It’s also among the more left-wing towns politically, having voted 80% to 20% for the Democrat in the last presidential election.

So it was striking — and probably a leading indicator for the rest of the state — that Bellingham just made it a crime to use hard drugs in public.

The City Council was almost apologetic about it.

“In some sense, this is an intervention,” said one council member, Lisa Anderson, adding that she’s lost family members to drug addiction. “I don’t want to put people in jail. … I truly feel like we need to do something.”

The Bellingham Council voted 5-2 Monday to authorize police to arrest people who “inject, ingest [or] inhale” controlled substances such as fentanyl or meth out in public, on the streets. Using drugs openly could be charged as a misdemeanor — though they all said the goal is to use the “stick” of a possible arrest to get people to try treatment.

“This is not the war on drugs,” contended another council member, Skip Williams, who also voted in favor. “Nobody is going to prison under this for the rest of their life. … We’re facing a crisis. Right now we don’t have the tools. This gives us a tool.”

Not everyone was on board with that interpretation.

“This is about moving them to dimmer streets where we are not selling $500 lawn chairs,” Council Member Kristina Michele Martens said. In a letter she added that deputizing the justice system to go after drug users has amounted to “50 years and $1 trillion wasted,” and that “drugs have won the war on drugs.”

It’s true that arrest-and-divert schemes such as this have mixed records. I recently wrote about King County’s drug court, which has worked fairly well at shepherding struggling people through rehab (though the defendants there have serious felony-level charges hanging over them if they don’t complete drug treatment).

Recently the city of Seattle, dealing with a different population down at the misdemeanor level, noted that trying to push people with chronic drug addictions and repeat offenders into treatment has been exceedingly difficult.

“While there were a small handful of success stories, the great majority of times in which out-of-custody addiction treatment services were offered and accepted, the defendant fled within the first 24 hours,” said a recent report from the Seattle city attorney.

So what Bellingham is trying may not work. Even if it does, it will still suffer plenty of failure. What’s interesting, though, is how a liberal, counterculture town came to this point — of vaulting past cities like Seattle to effectively draw the line on using these drugs in public.

Bellingham had seen some high-profile drug deaths recently, including two teenagers who overdosed. The mayor, Seth Fleetwood, recounted meeting with the parents, which he called “difficult” and “very moving.” He also said the town is seeing more than two overdoses a day, a 70% increase over last year. Downtown residents and businesses have been calling for help.

“It’s really traumatic,” he said about what’s happening to Bellingham. “We’re all trying to find some way to create a humane response. Everyone’s working on this right now.

“We’re not hoping to push people into the dark,” he insisted. “We’re saying that fentanyl should not be smoked on downtown streets because it’s dangerous for the individual that’s smoking it, and for the public bystanders, and it’s scaring people away.”

Fleetwood then apologized to the council for his stridency. He had expressed frustration at the idea Bellingham should wait, either for a better plan or for the state to act.

“This might help somebody now,” he pleaded. “It might alter some behavior.”

Urgency has been lacking here in Seattle. King County declared fentanyl a public health emergency last summer, but hasn’t done much concrete since. Seattle government hasn’t held public discussions that come even close to the intensity of what just happened in Bellingham.

Meanwhile our drug crisis keeps escalating, in unprecedented ways. So far this year, 374 people have died from overdoses in King County — more than in an entire year as recently as 2017. King County last year had the most drug overdoses in its history. Yet this year we are running a shocking 79% over last year’s pace.

Bellingham may not have just the right fix, and there probably isn’t one. But Bellingham is a harbinger for something else — that for now, the debate about whether to decriminalize hard drugs is over.

Even the state’s most mellow town didn’t go for that. Nor were they content to wait — for the state to act, or for just the right amount of housing or services — before trying to tackle a crisis that’s now more deadly than COVID-19.

Bellingham is Washington’s laid-back capital. But they were bold enough that they very well may have settled an intractable political debate.