King County’s efforts to improve equity and social justice are undermined by unclear responsibilities among agencies and a lack of accountability for the success of programs, the King County auditor found.

An audit released last month found that while the county has sharpened its focus on addressing systemic inequities and racism experienced by residents since 2020, “without greater clarity and accountability, King County risks losing momentum to build on positive progress.”

The county does not have a way to consistently monitor and track whether its strategies for improving equity and social justice are working, the audit found.

The county also lacks sufficient public data mapping equity-related “community indicators” — social conditions that the county hopes to influence, like access to the internet — according to the audit. Having that data in a centralized place could help agencies make more informed choices, auditors said.

Auditors found the operational responsibilities of the Office of Equity, Racial, and Social Justice are not clearly defined, leading to confusion among county agencies and threatening the sustainability of equity and social justice work.

“In a nutshell, the bad effect for not having clear roles was just, with so many moving parts, it’s hard to be both effective and efficient,” said Luc Poon, an auditor in the King County Auditor’s Office. “If no one has a direct assignment, you can’t hold anyone to it.”

Some of the challenges outlined in the audit stem from the growing size and evolving authority of the county’s Office of Equity, Racial, and Social Justice, auditors found.

In 2010, Metropolitan King County Council passed an ordinance mandating all county agencies center equity and social justice in policy planning and decisions.

Five years later, the council established the Office of Equity, Racial, and Social Justice, then a department with two full-time and one part-time employees tasked with creating the county’s Equity and Social Justice Strategic Plan.

2020 served as a turning point, as the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately hit communities of color and calls for racial justice and the end of police brutality swelled after the murder of George Floyd. The audit found King County responded to the nationwide evolution in equity work since 2020 with some positive progress.

In June 2020, King County and Public Health — Seattle & King County declared racism a public health crisis and appointed Anita Whitfield as the county’s first Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Buoyed by federal COVID-19 relief money, the office now has more than 20 staff members, operating a range of programs focused on improving language access in the county, enforcing nondiscrimination and disability laws, tracking hate and bias incidents and more, said office spokesperson Stephanie Guzman-Barrera.

“You’ve got a lot of momentum behind you, and when you change the scale, essentially it requires a lot of refreshing and expanding, and all that development of governance structures has had to develop quickly,” said County Auditor Kymber Waltmunson.

Requests to the office from other county agencies looking for consulting more than tripled since 2020, auditors found, with departments seeking help on hiring panels, document reviews, land use issues and more.

But because the responsibilities of the office and other county agencies are not clear, “It is difficult for the [Office of Equity, Racial, and Social Justice] to know when it should assist and when it should return the work to the agencies,” the audit found. Overwhelmed, the office struggled to prioritize.

The audit also found programs housed under the Office of Equity, Racial, and Social Justice had underdeveloped objectives, strategies and performance measures.

Several former staff members in the office told auditors the resulting lack of prioritization and excessive workloads were factors in their decision to leave the department.

“It was a consistent theme that it was difficult for them to be seeing all these needs and being asked to do all these things [and] they just weren’t able to fulfill the need,” Waltmunson said.

All told, the auditor made 16 recommendations to define operational responsibilities and improve methods of tracking the county’s progress.

Spokesperson Guzman-Barrera said Office of Equity, Racial, and Social Justice officials “concur with almost all the overarching themes in the report,” and said staff are already working to implement some of the audit’s recommendations.

The office plans to hire a chief of staff to help oversee the creation of governance structures for the department’s programs, and hopes to release an online data dashboard this year showing “determinants of equity” across King County, such as incarceration rates, employment levels, food access, median incomes and more.

A major “refreshing” of the original county Equity and Social Justice Strategic Plan, which sunsetted last year, is already underway, Guzman-Barrera said.

That new plan, expected to be released in 2024, will better define responsibilities, priorities and goals for all county agencies to help the office get “back on track,” she said.