A ballot measure to recall Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant remained undecided Tuesday, with the “no” votes maintaining a slight lead.

On the sixth day of counting ballots, King County Elections showed those in favor of Sawant finishing her term set to end in 2023 leading with 50.4% of the vote, up just 309 over the yes votes.

Sawant took the lead Thursday and has remained at 50.3-50.4% since, as the last few hundred votes have trickled in slowly from the mail and from challenged ballots being resolved.

On Tuesday, just 30 votes were added, each side gaining 15.

With nearly 41,000 counted, the slow rate of late-counted ballots is nominal. But with more than 400 challenged ballots remaining to be potentially resolved and counted before Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. deadline, the results are not finalized.

Voters can check the status of their ballots here.

While there are no automatic recounts in a recall election, either campaign could request and pay for a recount between Dec. 17-21.