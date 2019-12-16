State Rep. Kristine Reeves, a Federal Way Democrat, resigned from the state Legislature Monday.

Reeves announced her resignation, effective at noon, in an email from WinPower Strategies, a Democratic political consultant, indicating another campaign could be in her future. Reeves’ legislative district overlaps with the 10th Congressional District — covering Olympia, Lakewood and Puyallup — where the announced retirement of Rep. Denny Heck will create an open U.S. House seat in 2020.

“While we have accomplished much in Washington state, critical progressive priorities and investments in our future too often fall victim to special interests in Washington, D.C.,” Reeves said in announcing her resignation. “That’s got to change.

“That’s why I’m asking you to join me in the next phase of this fight,” Reeves said in a Facebook video, without elaborating.

She did not immediately return requests for comment.

Reeves, according to her voter registration, currently lives in Washington’s 9th Congressional District, although a person does not need to live in a specific district to run in that district.

Reeves, who works for the state Commerce Department as director of Economic Development for the Military and Defense Sector, was first elected to the Legislature in 2016, narrowly defeating incumbent Republican Rep. Teri Hickel. Reeves was the first black woman elected to the state house in 18 years. She easily won reelection in 2018.

As recently as last week, Reeves was actively campaigning for re-election, hosting an event before lawmakers are barred from raising funds during the Legislative session.

“Help her send a clear message that she is running again in 2020,” the invitation to that fundraiser said.

Incoming House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, praised Reeves as a team player whose work supported service members and their families.

“I wish Kristine all the best as she moves on from the state House,” Jinkins said, “and know she will continue to be an important voice for our hard-working families.”