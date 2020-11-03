A measure to fund fire and emergency medical services and to upgrade firehouses in Kirkland was well ahead with nearly 73% of Tuesday’s vote count.

Proposition 1 would increase the property tax levy to about 24 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value. That means the owner of a home valued at $750,000, the median value in Kirkland, would pay an additional $171 in 2021.

If approved, the levy would generate about $7.3 million per year, according to the city. About half the money would go toward building a fire station north of EvergreenHealth Medical Center and upgrading stations 21, 22 and 26.

The building, Fire Station 27, would house eight firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

The city also would hire 20 firefighters and EMTs and increase its supply of personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks and gloves.