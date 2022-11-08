King County’s bid to restore its Conservation Futures tax levy to 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value held a strong lead after Tuesday’s vote count.

The tally so far shows nearly 68% of voters in initial results agree to raise the levy, which would generate an estimated $269 million by 2031 for the preservation of 65,000 acres of forests, farmland, trails and rivers throughout the county.

The measure would cost $51.25 per year in taxes for the owner of a median-priced home, about $820,000 in King County. That’s roughly double what the median homeowner paid this year.

Approving the levy would mean restoring the original authorized rate that fell due to state limitations on property tax growth.

The Washington state Legislature created the Conservation Futures program in 1971. Since King County launched the tax in 1982, about 120,000 acres of open space have been protected.

That includes the more than 3,000-acre Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park tucked between the Renton Highlands and Newcastle, and smaller community parks like the Ballard and Belltown P-Patches.

Recently, the program has helped protect marine shorelines on Vashon and Maury islands, undeveloped urban forest in White Center, dairy farms in Enumclaw, Soos Creek in Auburn, and land for a proposed South King County trail connecting Lake Washington to Puget Sound.

Much of the conserved land has been in rural and eastern parts of the county. King County officials say they want to commit additional funding to preserve urban parks and green spaces, especially for the county’s 500,000 residents who don’t live within a quarter mile of one.

Other program goals include protecting mature forests, strengthening the local food economy, improving fish and wildlife habitats, and reducing flood risks.

The Conserve Our Future King County committee raised more than $355,000, with some of the largest donations coming from Amazon, Microsoft, The Nature Conservancy, REI and Forterra, a Seattle-based land conservation group.

Forterra has received contracts worth up to $12 million from King County in the past three years, mostly via Conservation Futures. The company gave $15,000, and the chief external relations officer gave an additional $1,000 to the campaign. Last week, Forterra NW fired a vice president after partners, investors and dozens of former staffers alleged problems at the organization.

There was no formal opposition organized against the tax measure.