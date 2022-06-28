King County voters will decide in November whether to move future county elections to even-numbered years in an effort to improve voter turnout, after the Metropolitan King County Council approved the proposal Tuesday.

The proposal would move elections for county executive, County Council, assessor and director of elections to even-numbered years beginning in 2026, with all changed by 2028.

The measure passed 7-2 Tuesday, with Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Pete von Reichbauer voting no.

The aim is to hold county elections in years when more voters participate.

Over the past 20 years, King County voter turnout in even years — when presidential, gubernatorial and congressional elections are held — has averaged 77%. Voter turnout in odd-numbered years has averaged 47%.

“Our democracy is strongest when the people who are elected to represent the electorate are elected by most of the electorate,” Council Chair Claudia Balducci said. She noted that the majority of counties in Washington hold their local elections in even years.

Dunn worried that more voters doesn’t necessarily mean more informed voters. He said that local issues and races would get drowned out in even years, when they have to share the ballot with high-profile presidential, congressional and gubernatorial races.

“It really pays to have these races focused on an off year,” Dunn said.

The move to even years is the latest proposal to shift election times or procedures in efforts to increase participation or to ensure that results most closely reflect the will of the electorate.

A push in the Legislature this year would have ditched odd-year elections statewide, meaning all local elections, like those for mayor, executive and city and county council, would be held in even-numbered years. That proposal failed to advance.

Last year, County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay proposed the county move to ranked-choice voting, in which voters rank candidates in order of preference rather than just choosing one. That proposal stalled. Similar efforts in the Legislature have also stalled.

And Seattle voters will decide in November on a ballot initiative that would enable “approval voting” in city elections, allowing voters to choose more than one candidate in primary (but not general) elections.