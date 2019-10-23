King County voters are being asked to renew a levy to fund emergency medical services that supporters say has become a national model.

Proposition 1 would continue funding for the Medic One system, which county residents use when they call 911 in medical emergencies. The six-year levy would place a 27-cent tax on every $1,000 of a property’s value. The owner of a home assessed at $612,400, the county’s median value, would pay $165.35 a year.

The levy would raise $1.1 billion over six years.

The levy is an example of how to fund and do emergency services, said Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, the legislation’s prime sponsor.

“It will help in life-threatening situations in a variety of ways,” Dunn said.

Dunn, who sponsored the levy in 2006 and 2012, when it was again easily approved by voters, said that the survival rate for people helped by emergency services and then discharged from the hospital in King County for cardiac emergencies was 56% in 2018.

Last year, emergency-service responders tended to 209 people suffering heart attacks, 91 of whom died, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. That survival rate easily outpaces national survival rates; according to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital every year in the United States and 90% of them die.

The levy rate has increased slightly the past couple of elections. In 2013 voters approved a 33.5 cent tax per every $1,000 of assessed property value. The 2007 levy was at 30 cents, and 2001 was 25 cents. The number shifts every levy cycle depending on a mix of factors including increased property values and more people moving to the county.

The levy covers the entire county, but Seattle runs its own emergency-services system through the fire department. The property taxes for the levy from Seattle property owners are transferred to the city and used to fund the city’s system.

The measure has no organized opposition and is widely embraced by politicians throughout the county.

The emergency-services program has been in place since 1970 and has been supported by a levy since 1979.