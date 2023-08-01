The proposed renewal of a King County property tax to fund programs for veterans, seniors and other vulnerable people was on its way to approval Tuesday night as vote counting began in the Aug. 1 election.

Support for the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy stood at 69.5%, giving the measure a commanding lead with more votes scheduled to be tallied in the coming days.

The levy, which appeared on the ballot as King County Proposition No. 1, would raise $564 million over six years, taxing property at 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2024 and costing the median homeowner about $84 per year. It would fund job training and housing for veterans, operations at 39 senior centers, medical care for people experiencing homelessness, help for domestic violence survivors and services for people with disabilities, among other programs.

“I am optimistic about the early results tonight and appreciate the voters’ support for continuing our commitment to the veterans, seniors and resilient communities here in King County,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement after Tuesday night’s count was announced.

Versions of the levy have been in place since 2005, with voters previously passing renewals in 2011 and 2017. Some Metropolitan King County Council members wanted to request a higher tax rate this year, partly to cover construction and staffing cost increases. But other council members blocked that move, saying suburban voters might object and kill the levy.

Instead, the council sent a measure to the Aug. 1 ballot that would apply the same 10-cent rate set by the 2017 levy. It would raise about $200 million more than the current levy, because property values have grown. Every council member ultimately backed the plan, with Councilmember Girmay Zahilay describing the levy as “the backbone of our human services funding.”

Constantine urged voters to approve the measure, warning about budget challenges on the horizon. The county’s general fund could face $100 million in shortfalls in 2025 and 2026, he said, blaming a state law that caps annual property tax increases by local governments, making it hard for them to keep up with inflation.

The editorial boards at The Seattle Times and The Stranger endorsed Proposition 1, as did a number of area mayors, the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, labor unions, Democratic Party groups and a slew of nonprofit organizations that provide services to people in need.

The current levy, which passed with 69% approval in 2017, has funded services for more than 185,000 people via more than 150 community organizations, according to the county. It’s helped to create more than 1,200 units of affordable housing and nearly 200 shelter beds.

Proponents spent more than $200,000 on a “yes” campaign ahead of the Aug. 1 election, mostly on mailers. The top donor was SEIU 775, a union that represents long-term care workers. There was no formal campaign against Proposition 1 and no opposition statement in the voters’ pamphlet.

Proposition 1 is the smallest of three major property tax levies on Seattle-area ballots this year. In April, King County voters passed a $1.25 billion, nine-year plan to build and operate five new crisis care behavioral health centers. In November, Seattle voters will decide whether to renew the city’s housing levy with a $970 million, seven-year plan to fund affordable housing, higher wages for human services workers and assistance for homebuyers.