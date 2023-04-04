Struggling with increased jail populations and “unprecedented” staffing shortages in its two jails, King County will begin sending people to a regionally owned jail in Des Moines.

The Metropolitan King County Council approved County Executive Dow Constantine’s proposal Tuesday to send about 50 people to the South Correctional Entity, which is owned by the cities of Auburn, Burien, Des Moines, Renton, SeaTac and Tukwila.

The number of people sent to the facility would be capped at 60 initially, but that could be expanded in the coming months.

The county is likely to spend about $1.75 million a year to house people at the South King County jail through the end of 2024.

The King County Jail system lost about a fifth of its corrections officers between 2020 and fall 2022, and it has struggled to hire officers even as it has added new incentives to try to recruit more guards. There remain about 100 vacant correctional officer positions in the county jail system, according to county staff.

“We have a crisis in our jail, we use that word a lot around here, but its more than a crisis, it is an emergency,” Councilmember Rod Dembowski said. “We have too many folks in there for a variety of reasons than we can safely staff to handle.”

Advertising

The proposal passed 7-2, with Councilmembers Jeanne Kohl-Welles and Girmay Zahilay voting no.

The overall population at King County’s two jails fell from more than 1,900 to about 1,300 during the pandemic, as the county moved to increase alternatives to incarceration. But since then, the jail population has crept back up to about 1,600.

The Kent jail remains minimally occupied. But last year, the average daily population at the downtown Seattle jail, which Constantine has called obsolete and previously pledged to close, spiked above the pre-pandemic count.

“Our goal is to reduce the number of people we have in our downtown jail, by a variety of means, while simultaneously working to build up our staffing capacity,” county jails Director Allen Nance said.

About 100 people are in the county jail system, awaiting mental health services and competency hearings that the state is supposed to, but is failing to, provide, Nance said.

Dozens of people spoke during three public hearings over the past three weeks, voicing near unanimous opposition to the proposal.

Advertising

Many called for further efforts to reduce the jail population.

“As somebody who’s been through the system, the system doesn’t work,” said Ardell Shaw, an employment specialist with East African Community Services who said he’d been in the criminal legal system since he was a juvenile. “Your jails don’t work, a person goes to jail, he comes out worse than the way he went in.”

“It is unacceptable, irresponsible and immoral to sign this contract that just moves jailed people from one jail to another,” said Kaileah Baldwin, a staff member with the progressive group Puget Sound Sage.

Tuesday’s County Council meeting was placed on hold for more than half an hour, after an audience member called on council members to put their phones down during public comment. Council Chair Dave Upthegrove asked the person to stop disrupting, at which point another audience member approached council members on the dais.

A law enforcement officer walked over and Upthegrove asked deputies to remove the two audience members.

Understaffing and an increased population in the downtown Seattle jail have led to deteriorated conditions both for the jail’s workers and people incarcerated there. Corrections staff have reported burnout because of mandatory overtime, and fewer staff are around to facilitate visitation, activities and time outside cells. As a result, incarcerated people and their attorneys say people can languish in their cells in isolation for 23 hours per day.

The proposal to shift some of the King County Jail population to the South Correctional Entity, also known as SCORE, comes after a deadly year for the Seattle jail. Six people died while in custody of the downtown jail in 2022, or after being transferred from jail to a hospital. A 58-year-old woman died at the jail last month.

There were 32 deaths in the county jail system between 2019 and 2022, county officials said, compared with six deaths at SCORE since 2011.

SCORE does not offer in-person visitation. The jail in downtown Seattle restored in-person visitation late last year after it had been shut down for more than 2 1/2 years because of the pandemic.