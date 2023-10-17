King County will create a new Office of Gun Violence Prevention, County Executive Dow Constantine announced Tuesday, an effort to stanch recent increases in shootings and killings, especially in South King County.

The new office will expand violence intervention services to Kent, Burien and Skyway next year, Constantine said.

It also will work with federal agencies to get additional resources to combat gun violence.

“Every act of gun violence is something we can stop from happening, but only if we work together,” Constantine said. “Our new office will connect us with the federal resources of the White House, serve as a hub for the region and expand our local initiatives to ensure every community in King County can be safe from gun violence.”

