A King County Superior Court judge approved a petition to recall Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan Friday afternoon, opening the door for a possible recall campaign that’s gained steam over the last several weeks.

The charges, filed by a group of five people, come after weeks of local protests against racism and police brutality — sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck for about eight minutes.

The petitioners’ recall effort, known online as the “Fire the Mayor” campaign, accuses the mayor of “endanger(ing) the peace and safety of the community” by allowing police to “leak false information about fabricated crimes and threats to the media” and issuing a city-wide curfew without sufficient notice to the public. The petitioners also accused Durkan of restricting certain property rights in downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill, the neighborhood where many of the protests took place.

“Jenny Durkan’s abuses of power, lack of foresight and failure to protect the public — and the peace — in Seattle leaves us with no choice,” petitioner Elliott Harvey wrote in a statement on the campaign’s website. “This is exactly the kind of case a recall is intended to address.”

A spokesperson for Durkan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

The court held an online hearing of the petition last week, when it heard from the petitioners and Rebecca J. Roe, who spoke on behalf of Durkan’s office.

According to the ruling, Judge Mary E. Roberts dismissed six of the seven charges put forward as “insufficient,” but allowed one — which accuses Durkan of allowing tear gas and other crowd control weapons to be used during the coronavirus pandemic — to proceed “more narrowly than alleged.”

Roberts also approved a ballot synopsis, which reads: “Mayor Durkan endangered the peace and safety of the community and violated her duties under state and local laws and her oath to uphold the federal and state constitutions when she failed to institute new policies and safety measures for the Seattle Police Department after learning of the use of chemical agents on peaceful protesters as a means of crowd control during a public health emergency.”

A court clerk is now expected to certify and submit the synopsis to Durkan’s office, each petitioner and the county auditor, according to the ruling.

In recent weeks, Seattle City Councilmembers Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda and Tammy Morales have asked Durkan to resign or consider resigning, specifically voicing a push to carve into the Police Department’s budget.

The city of Seattle is also facing a class-action lawsuit filed by a group of Capitol Hill residents and businesses last month for the “extensive harm” they’ve faced as a result of CHOP, or the Capitol Hill Organized Protest.