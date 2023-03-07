King County Executive Dow Constantine wants to redevelop the county’s eight-block downtown campus, which includes the county courthouse and jail, potentially transforming some of the properties into commercial or residential buildings.

Constantine, in his State of the County address Tuesday, also issued a fervent call to the state Legislature to allow counties to raise property taxes at a rate that could come closer to keeping up with inflation, warning of drastic budget cuts ahead without help from Olympia.

He also urged support for his proposed levy vote in April, which would fund five mental health crisis care centers throughout the county, and lambasted the state for failing to provide mental health services to people in county jails.

The center of King County government consists of seven buildings in downtown Seattle wedged between Pioneer Square, the central business district and Interstate 5. The area has also become a hub of homelessness and drug activity.

Constantine proposed a plan to “reimagine” the area, potentially by partnering with developers to bring new purpose and new activity to the buildings.

“We have essentially a single-purpose government district and I think that there’s a lot more value to be gotten by having government and residential and commercial and all of the things that make a city vibrant,” Constantine said in an interview before his speech.

He said “everything’s on the table” but that the county should retain ownership of the properties and develop them “to bring the most activity and the most value into the district.”

The properties include the century-old county courthouse and the county jail, which Constantine has called “obsolete” and pledged to close. They also include the county’s 50-year-old administration building — an architectural eyesore to some, a work of public art to others — which was permanently shuttered last year after the COVID pandemic reduced the need for office space.

Constantine proposed donating that property to Sound Transit, for redevelopment, if the coming new light rail line brings a station to its doorstep.

“There’s a lot of value trapped under the land under some of these old buildings that needs to be realized for the benefit of the people of the county,” he said. “It is place that is devoted almost entirely to a daytime work activity without a lot of restaurants, without residences, without any of the things that make a city vibrant and alive.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, in his own State of the City address last month, suggested zoning changes to allow housing in vacant office buildings downtown and potentially establishing a “24/7 street” for late-night businesses, like restaurants and groceries.

There is no set timeline for any action, but Constantine said he wants to begin discussions right away, convening meetings of city leaders, planners and community organizations.

Redevelopment plans could be complicated by the county’s failed efforts to take ownership of City Hall Park. The city of Seattle opted to keep the park, despite county efforts and a land swap deal previously struck between Constantine and former Mayor Jenny Durkan. The park, long plagued by crime, has been closed for well over a year.

A full city block next to the county government campus, owned by the city of Seattle, has sat vacant for more than 15 years, despite repeated pushes to develop it.

Budget woes

Constantine also continued his ongoing push for the Legislature to lift the state-imposed cap that limits how much counties can collect in property taxes, warning of significant budget deficits and cuts if Olympia doesn’t act.

State law limits counties to no more than 1% annual growth in the overall amount of property tax they collect; they can collect more based on increased property values from new construction.

A longtime bête noire of local progressives, the 1% property tax cap was originally passed in a 2001 statewide initiative led by conservative activist Tim Eyman. It was struck down by courts, but the Legislature re-enacted it in 2007.

King County has seen its population increase by nearly 30% since the cap went into effect, and prices have increased by nearly 50%. Meanwhile, property taxes, the primary revenue source for county government, haven’t kept up.

Constantine said he’ll be looking to make budget cuts later this year if the Legislature doesn’t act, even though the county normally only passes a budget in even-numbered years. He said the county’s $2.3 billion general fund budget, which pays for things like courts, jails, elections and property assessments, faces shortfalls of about $100 million a year.

“It’s just the inflation,” he said. “It’s just become completely untenable.”

About three-quarters of the general fund goes to state-mandated services associated with the criminal legal system, so cuts would come from the remainder, things like health and human services.

“It’s all of the programs that we have as alternatives to try to keep people out of the criminal legal system and get their lives back on track,” he said. “All of that is on the chopping block right now, because the Legislature has failed, year after year after year, to deal with this.”

A proposal in the Legislature (HB 1670) which would raise the 1% cap to 3%, advanced out of committee in the House on a party-line vote, but faces a crucial deadline Wednesday night.

“The legislature must take action this year, this session,” Constantine said, “to finally undo this shortsighted policy.”