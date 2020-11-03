Two ballot measures intending to scale back the power of the King County sheriff were leading in Tuesday night’s vote count.

King County Charter Amendment 5, which would move the sheriff from an elected position, as it has been since 1996, to one appointed by the county executive and approved by the Metropolitan King County Council, was leading with 56% of the vote.

King County Charter Amendment 6, which would give the County Council the ability to reduce the sheriff’s duties and power, was leading with 63%.

After a two-year study, a county commission suggested appointing the sheriff, while the move to give authority over public safety to the County Council emerged this summer, following the waves of protests over systemic racism and police brutality.

Election 2020 Get the latest local and national results

Supporters say appointing a sheriff would depoliticize the office and allow for a nationwide search for the best candidate. Opponents argue the sheriff should answer directly to the people, and that is best accomplished in an election.

Supporters of giving the County Council authority over the Sheriff’s Office say it’s a necessary first step toward potentially creating a department that could respond to certain 911 calls with social workers or mental health professionals, rather than armed law enforcement. Opponents argue it is a precursor to defunding the Sheriff’s Office.