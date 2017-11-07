King County Sheriff John Urquhart re-election campaign has been beset by allegations of sexual abuse and mismanagement, setting the stage for a bitterly contested race against Mitzi Johanknecht, a 32-year veteran of the sheriff's department.

Challenger Mitzi Johanknecht was leading King County Sheriff John Urquhart in startling returns Tuesday night in one of the most bitterly contested county races in years.

Johanknecht had about 52 percent of the vote with about half the anticipated ballots counted. She was leading Urquhart, who is seeking re-election amid mismanagement and misconduct allegations, by nearly four percentage points. More ballots will be counted in coming days.

A dejected but defiant Urquhart did not concede, saying there are lot of ballots to be counted.

“Never say die,” he said, while acknowledging the results didn’t bode well for him.

Sharp exchanges between the two — and growing legal problems for Urquhart — defined the nonpartisan race to lead the agency’s 1,100 employees.

Johanknecht, a 32-year Sheriff’s Office veteran now serving as the major in charge of the Southwest Precinct in Burien, accused Urquhart of mistreating employees.

Urquhart attributed the attacks to tough new standards he put in place since taking office more than four years ago. He said he had fired 22 deputies and held commanders more accountable.

Johanknecht said she supports accountability and would have fired some of the same people. But Urquhart’s actions went too far, she said.

Urquhart, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for nearly 30 years, became sheriff after a special election for the open seat in 2012. He faced no challengers in the regular election for the seat in 2013, winning a four-year term.

Beginning late last year, Urquhart came under fire over his handling of a rape allegation leveled against him by a former deputy. Urquhart didn’t refer the allegation for an internal investigation, saying the FBI already had found the former deputy’s story from years ago to lack credibility.

In the last week of the campaign, leaders of three political-advocacy groups blasted Urquhart over what they described as his mistreatment of the woman and of another former deputy who recently alleged Urquhart inappropriately touched him in 2014.

The 2014 groping allegation has been referred to the Renton Police Department, which has said it is conducting a criminal investigation.

Urquhart fired back at the former deputy, filing a defamation lawsuit last week that contends the allegations are malicious, politically motivated lies made “for the purpose of causing substantial and irreparable harm” to derail the sheriff’s re-election bid.

King County Sheriff candidate Mitzi Johanknecht reflects on a career that led to tonight – and explains the trick to pronouncing her last name. (Susan Kelleher / The Seattle Times)

Underscoring the stakes, Urquhart, as of early this week, had contributed nearly $300,000 of his own money to his campaign.

Johanknecht had provided more than $63,000 of her own money, saying she and her wife have refinanced their home to contribute to the campaign.

Urquhart’s campaign bought a TV attack ad painting Johanknecht as a weak leader supported by fired officers.

Johanknect countered with a Facebook post that described the ad as an attempt by Urquhart to divert attention from his indiscretions and criticism from watchdog officials.

“We should be talking about the issues,” the post said. “He’s banking on buying the election — with his unbelievable personal contributions now topping $300,000.”

At lively party in West Seattle, Sheriff candidate Mitzi Johanknecht, a major with the department for 33 years, arrived to hugs, flowers and a growing crowd of about 50 supporters.

Campaign consultant Cathy Allen predicted an upset later in the week.

“I’m prepared for it not to be our best night,” Allen said before Tuesday’s results were released, noting that the returns reflect ballots mailed out weeks ago, before late developing news about Urquhart and late mailers that explained to voters who Johanknecht is and what she’s about.

“So long as we’re not 10 points behind, I think we’re looking at an upset,” she said.

Johanknecht ran as “Mitzi,” but if she wins, you can call her Sheriff Johanknecht — pronounced “Joe Hank Nick,” she says. “Three guys’ names.”

Urquhart, who has been critical of The Seattle Time’s coverage of the sexual abuse allegations made against him, sent its reporter to a non-existent campaign party across town from where he showed up Tuesday night at the Shaun O’Donnell’s Pub in the Smith Tower. When the reporter tracked him down, Urquhart said it was a “joke,” and that he was going back to his office to watch the results and would return later for comment.

Seattle Times staff reporter Susan Kelleher contributed to this story.