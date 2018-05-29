Satterberg acknowledged the change was prompted in part by facing his first-ever reelection challenge this year, from longtime public defender Daron Morris.

King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, elected to three terms as a Republican, now says he’s a Democrat.

Satterberg confirmed his shift in an interview Tuesday morning, acknowledging that it was prompted in part by facing his first-ever re-election challenge this year, from longtime public defender Daron Morris, also a Democrat.

The office of King County prosecutor was changed to be officially nonpartisan in a voter-approved county charter amendment in 2016. So Satterberg and Morris will appear on the ballot without any party affiliation.

But Satterberg, who pushed for the charter amendment, said voters and political groups want “some kind of shorthand” to know your beliefs. “The irony now that it’s nonpartisan, people want to know: ‘What are you?’ ” he said.

“People want to know: ‘What do you think? Are you really a Donald Trump supporter?’ I am clearly not. My political views are much more in line with the Democratic Party nationally and locally, and so it is time to say it,” Satterberg said.

Satterberg said he is seeking endorsements from Democratic political organizations and would be listing his party preference as Democratic on candidate questionnaires this year.

The news may not shock those who have followed Satterberg’s political leanings. He has come out for abolishing the death penalty, and joined the American Civil Liberties Union after Trump’s election.

Still, the transformation means that Satterberg is the first King County prosecutor to identify with the Democratic Party in at least seven decades. Satterberg was first elected prosecutor in 2007, after the sudden death of Norm Maleng, the moderate Republican for whom he’d served as chief of staff for 17 years. He was re-elected as a Republican in 2010 and 2014 and is seeking a fourth term this year.

“I was a Norm Maleng Republican. That meant something different than it does today,” Satterberg said. He said he has always backed abortion rights and favors a public-health based approach to drug addiction, rejecting the “simplistic tough-on-crime notion.”

Satterberg said Trump has “embarrassed the country” with his hard-line crackdown on immigration and other issues.

“I am proud to say I don’t subscribe to the philosophy of this president.”