Jim Ferrell conceded to Leesa Manion Thursday evening in the first open race for King County prosecutor since 1978.

“The people have spoken and I wish Leesa success as she takes on the serious challenges facing out entire region,” Ferrell said in a statement shared in Twitter. Ferrell called Manion to personally congratulate her on her historic win, he said.

Manion’s considerable lead was announced at 55% on Election Day, with Ferrell at 44%. Manion’s lead stood at nearly 56% Thursday evening when Ferrell conceded.

Manion is the chief of staff to retiring Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. Ferrell left the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in 2013 to become Federal Way’s mayor, a position he still holds.

The race focused on plans to control increasing crime rates and addressing calls for reform of the criminal legal system. Manion and Ferrell spent many years working in the prosecutor’s office, though hold considerably different views.

Ferrell’s campaign emphasized “resetting” an office he painted as having gone overboard with social justice reform.

During her campaign, Manion highlighted her work on reform efforts, including a youth diversion program and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to address public safety.

She said she would be more forceful in speaking out to condemn highly destructive crimes like dealing fentanyl.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.