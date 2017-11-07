Renewal of a levy to fund services for King County veterans, the homeless and seniors easily passed Tuesday night, with 66 percent of voters supporting the measure.

The levy will raise roughly $354 million over the next six years, double the size of previous levies approved in 2005 and again in 2011. The levy has become a flexible funding source to address the county’s human-service needs, but King County officials decided to add spending on seniors to this levy.

The last tax measure on the King County ballot — a sales tax to fund arts, cultural and science education — failed in the August primary. But there was no organized opposition to Proposition 1, and supporters campaigned on the rising need from the county’s ongoing crisis in homelessness.

At 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, the tax will add about $45 more per year for a $450,000 home, the median assessed value in 2017, according to the King County assessor. Median housing values have since spiked in the subsequent months, so it is likely property owners will pay more in the future.

Proposition 1 prioritizes services for veterans and their families; for seniors 55 and older and their caregivers; and for vulnerable populations, a broad category that includes the homeless, survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, people with disabilities, immigrants and refugees, troubled youth and LGBT people. This year is the first time the levy will include seniors.

At least half of the first-year levy proceeds must go toward providing housing stability to stave off homelessness for those three categories of people, an amount that later drops to 25 percent.

Since 2005, the levy has contributed money toward the creation of more than 2,000 affordable-housing units.

Other programs to be supported by the levy include mental-health services, a program for incarcerated veterans, legal assistance and employment services. Money has gone toward support services for chronically homeless people moving into housing; mothers have been screened for depression and received treatment. The county purchased a mobile medical van, which can bring needed health services to homeless people

As with the previous versions of the veterans and human services levy, half of the money generated will be reserved for veterans services, but the amount for senior services gradually increases over time. Some of the initial funds are specifically tied to housing senior homeless veterans.

Nearly one in five King County residents are 60 or older, and about 60 percent of King County veterans are seniors 55 and older.

Although there was no organized opposition to the levy, at least two Metropolitan King County Council members raised concerns about putting another tax proposal before voters.

