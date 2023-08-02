King County voters in Tuesday’s election approved another six years of a tax that funds programs for veterans, seniors and other vulnerable people.

Support for renewing the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy climbed just above 70% with Wednesday’s vote count, up slightly from 69.5% on election night. Tallying will continue in the coming days.

The levy, which appeared on the ballot as King County Proposition No. 1, will raise $564 million through 2029, taxing property at 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2024 and costing the median homeowner $84 per year.

The levy’s money will fund job training and housing for military veterans, staffing and operations at 39 senior centers, medical care for people experiencing homelessness, assistance for survivors of domestic violence, and services for people with disabilities, among other programs.

Versions of the levy have been in place since 2005, with voters previously passing renewals in 2011 and 2017. Some Metropolitan King County Council members initially wanted to request a higher tax rate this year, partly to cover construction and staffing cost increases. But other council members blocked that move, saying suburban voters might reject it.

Instead, the council sent a measure to Tuesday’s ballot that will apply the same 10-cent rate established by the 2017 levy. It will raise about $200 million more, because property values have grown. All nine council members ultimately backed the plan, as did County Executive Dow Constantine.

This story contains information from The Seattle Times archives.