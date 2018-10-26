About 300 people a day are coming into King County's election headquarters in Renton and an office in downtown Seattle to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election. To meet demand, offices will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The deadline statewide is Monday.

If early ballot returns are a measure of the electorate’s excitement, then King County voters are as pumped as a Seahawks tailgate party for the Nov. 6 general election.

As of Thursday, King County Elections had received 172,349 ballots from voters. That is 13.4 percent of ballots mailed by the county. By comparison, at the same point in last year’s election, the county had received 67,595 ballots back from voters, a return of 5 percent. This year’s number surpasses that of the last midterm election in 2014 when 90,560, or 8 percent, of ballots had been sent back to King County’s election headquarters in Renton.

As big as this election is shaping up to be, the early returns are slightly behind the 2016 presidential election. Through the same time span in 2016, the county received 15 percent of ballots sent to voters.

King County Elections Director Julie Wise is encouraged by the numbers at this point and said the return is about 5 percent higher than elections officials were expecting. She said what is happening this election is on par with a presidential election, in which voters tend to get ballots returned earlier.

“This could be another election like that,” Wise said. “People want to get their vote in right away.”

The early crush of ballots is happening statewide. As of Thursday, 12 percent of ballots in Pierce County had been returned and 10 percent in Snohomish County. Statewide, 13.5 percent of ballots have been returned to elections offices, just ahead of the 13 percent at the same point during the 2016 presidential election. During the last midterm in 2014 state voters to this point had sent back 8 percent of ballots.

While the solid early returns are encouraging, predicting voter turnout remains tricky. Wise expects King County turnout to be around 60 percent. State elections officials haven’t made a prediction. The Nov. 6 midterm could look like the midterm in 2014, when 54 percent of registered voters in Washington cast ballots.

Or, the heat surrounding national issues and a strong local ballot could push turnout closer to the 2016 presidential election that saw a voter turnout of 78.76 percent.

Ballots aren’t only coming back through the mail. Election workers have been emptying King County’s 66 drop boxes every weekday. Heavily used drop boxes will be emptied more frequently starting next week and through the weekend.

Even though early returns have been strong, Wise said about 50 percent of ballots are counted after Election Day because of people mailing ballots close that day and voters dropping off ballots at drop boxes on Election Day. Ballots in the county’s hands by Nov. 5 will be counted election night, Wise said.

This election marks the first time all 39 counties offer prepaid postage on ballot-return envelopes. Wise urges voters to either mail ballots or place them in a drop box by Nov. 2.

Snohomish County’s elections manager, Garth Fell, wants voters to get their ballots in as soon as possible so election workers can get as many votes counted as possible on election night.

“Voters are clearly engaged this election and it’s exciting to see the strong early returns. We encourage all voters to return their ballot as soon as possible so that their votes can be part of the election-night results,” he said.

Wise said about 300 people a day are coming into King County’s election headquarters in Renton and the Election Annex in downtown Seattle to register to vote. To meet demand, the Renton headquarters will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday for people still wanting to register to vote. The deadline statewide is Monday, when those offices will also be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.