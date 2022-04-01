King County will name the finalists to be the next sheriff next week, County Executive Dow Constantine’s office said Friday.

The finalists will be named by Wednesday, Kristin Elia, a Constantine spokesperson said. She said she could not confirm how many finalists there will be.

The county launched a nationwide search last fall for its lead law enforcement officer after Constantine made clear that he would not be extending the term of then-Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht.

County voters in 2020 voted to make sheriff an appointed, rather than elected, position for the first time in more than a quarter century. When Johanknecht’s term ended in January, Constantine named her deputy, Patti Cole-Tindall, as interim sheriff.

Cole-Tindall had been with the Sheriff’s Office for about six years, including the previous year and a half as the office’s No. 2. But, when Constantine named her interim sheriff, she said that she would not apply for the permanent position.

Part of the rationale for switching sheriff to an appointed position was that it would allow the county to conduct a much broader search. When it was an elected position, candidates were limited to those already living in the area and, in practice, to those already working in the Sheriff’s Office.

The county is seeking someone with 10 years of law enforcement management experience and at least five years leading 300 or more employees, or “any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.”

Applicants have been winnowed through two rounds of interviews, with a third round to come, Elia said. Candidates will soon go through “meet and greet” forums with employees, labor representatives and cities that contract with the Sheriff’s Office. Those events will be closed to the public.

There will also be several community forums with finalists — open to the public — the week of April 18. Times and locations for those events will be announced next week, Elia said.

Constantine will choose a candidate, likely in early May, Elia said. That candidate then must be confirmed by the Metropolitan King County Council, hopefully by summer.

A Public Safety Advisory Committee in September released a set of broad recommendations for choosing the next sheriff. The committee said the next sheriff should have a background in law enforcement and experience with community leadership.

“It may not be essential that candidates for Sheriff be currently commissioned as law enforcement officers, but such a background is important,” the committee wrote.

The committee wrote that the Sheriff’s Office should look at “public safety as a partnership grounded in community relationships” and “Sheriff’s deputies should be seen — and see themselves — as integral members of the communities they serve.”