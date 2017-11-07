Dow Constantine won a third term as King County Executive. In the King County Council races, incumbent Reagan Dunn defeated challenger Denice Carnahan and Kathy Lambert had a strong lead over John Murphy.

King County Executive Dow Constantine easily won a third term Tuesday, collecting 75 percent in Tuesday’s vote count.

Also keeping his seat was Metropolitan King County councilmember Reagan Dunn in District 9, defeating challenger Denice Carnahan. And incumbent Kathy Lambert, who has been on the council since 2002, had a strong lead over John Murphy in District 3, with 58 percent of Tuesday’s vote.

Dunn defeated challenger Denice Carnahan, winning his fourth term on the council.

Incumbents in three other King County Council seats ran uncontested. They are Rod Dembowski in District 1, Dave Upthegrove in District 5 and Pete von Reichbauer in District 7.

Constantine’s opponent, retiree Bill Hirt, who took no contributions, and finished Tuesday’s count with 25 percent of the vote. He previously said he had “no desire to win” but instead was calling attention to his crusade against Sound Transit’s East Link light-rail line.

Constantine also serves as Sound Transit’s board chair.