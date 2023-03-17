King County Executive Dow Constantine has bowed out of the 2024 governor’s race.

In an email to supporters Friday addressing his political future, Constantine said after giving it “thorough consideration, I have concluded the answer is no, I would not run.”

Constantine, a Democrat serving his fourth term as executive, had previously been considered among the top potential candidates to run for the state’s highest office if Gov. Jay Inslee does not seek a fourth term.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson and state Lands commissioner Hilary Franz, both Democrats, also have said they’re considering running to succeed Inslee. Like Constantine, they’d readied possible runs in 2020, but stood down after Inslee ran for a third term following his failed bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Even prior to Constantine’s announcement, his political operation was showing clear signs of winding down.

His reelection campaign raised just $3 in February, according to the latest filings with the state Public Disclosure Commission, with the money coming in from a single West Seattle donor. (He still has about $95,000 in his campaign fund, and $140,000 in a surplus account.)

A poll released this week also contained discouraging numbers for Constantine, showing him at just 7% support in a theoretical 2024 gubernatorial race, compared with 7% for Franz and 21% for Ferguson. The poll of 974 likely 2024 voters, which assumed Inslee steps side, was conducted by Public Policy Polling and sponsored by Northwest Progressive Institute.

In his email Friday, Constantine pointed to his continuing work as chief executive of the state’s largest county. “I’m not willing to set aside all that we’re achieving right now – the full-time work that I’m passionate about – in favor of full-time fundraising and campaigning,” he wrote.

Inslee has not decided whether he’ll run again and is not expected to announce his intentions until after the current session of the state Legislature, at the earliest.

Constantine, 61, was elected county executive in 2009, He’d previously served on the King County Council and in the state Legislature, representing West Seattle.

His term as executive runs until 2025.

