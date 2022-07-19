Calling it an attempt at voter intimidation, King County Elections Director Julie Wise says her office will ask the sheriff’s office to investigate people who planted signs near ballot boxes warning voters they were “under surveillance.”

In a statement Tuesday evening, Wise blasted what she called an effort to scare voters.

“I believe this is a targeted, intentional strategy to intimidate and dissuade voters from using secure ballot drop boxes. My team is not going to stand by and allow any group to seed fear and doubt amongst our residents and voters, especially not when they are simply trying to make their voices heard,” Wise said.

The signs in question were posted near ballot boxes in several Seattle and Eastside locations, with red letters warning the boxes were “Under Surveillance” and implying criminal consequences “for harvesting or depositing ballots” for pay.

The signs included a scannable QR code which linked to a King County Republican Party website and form encouraging people to submit “incident reports” documenting allegedly suspicious activity.

Wise noted that voter intimidation is outlawed by both state and federal law.

“These are serious offenses that impact the heart of our democracy,” Wise said, adding elections officials would “work with appropriate state and federal authorities to ensure that the surveillance signs are fully investigated and that the persons posting them are held accountable under the law.”

Wise said her team is “documenting and removing” the signs and would refer “any information about who planted them to the King County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.”

Mathew Patrick Thomas, chair of the King County Republicans, repudiated the surveillance effort after it was reported by The Seattle Times on Monday, disbanding the county party’s “election integrity” committee and saying its members were involved in printing and planting the signs without his knowledge.

The effort in King County appears linked to a broader statewide campaign by activists who claim to be surveilling all ballot boxes in the state.

Their effort is motivated by 2000 Mules, a film that asserts the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump by ballot traffickers in swing states. The film’s conclusions have been rebutted as false or unsupported by numerous fact-checking groups and elections experts.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.