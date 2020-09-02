King County Elections officials are predicting — and encouraging — record turnout of 90% in the Nov. 3 general election.

The elections office said Wednesday it was revising its turnout projection to 90% of registered voters, up from 86%.

In a news release, King County Elections Director Julie Wise issued “a challenge to our voters” in the state’s most populous county to meet the ambitious target.

“We are challenging our voters to make sure that they’re registered, that their friends and family are too. We’re challenging them to make a plan to vote. We’re challenging them to turn their ballot in early,” Wise said.

The existing record for turnout in the county was set in 2008, when turnout reached 84%, and was just under that in 2012, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman has advised all of the state’s 39 counties to prepare for turnout of between 80% and 90%, according to Kylee Zabel, a spokeswoman for Wyman’s office.

Advertising

The statewide record for turnout of 85% was set in 2008, buoyed by the election of Barack Obama as president. Turnout reached 79% in the 2016 general election.

Ballots will be mailed to voters Oct. 14, according to King County Elections, and most should have them in hand by Oct. 19.

All eligible voters can register to vote and update their registrations online through Oct. 26. After that, residents can still register or update information in person at several Vote Centers, including King County Elections headquarters in Renton and CenturyLink Event Center in Seattle.

Ballots must be postmarked or placed in a drop box by 8 p.m. Election Day.