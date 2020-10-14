As about 1.4 million King County ballots go out in the mail, Elections Director Julie Wise says she is expecting record voter turnout, perhaps as high at 90%.

And with that rush, voters are encouraged to vote early to make it easier to process ballots, Wise said Wednesday morning.

Wise and King County Executive Dow Constantine held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the voting period and their confidence in Washington’s vote-by-mail.

“Here in King County, we know that we are ready for anything this election is going to throw our way,” said Wise, adding later “Our drop boxes are steel tanks.”

Their news conference comes as President Donald Trump has disparaged mail ballots and sown doubt about the election results while he trails in the polls. Washington is one of a handful of states with a vote by mail statute.

