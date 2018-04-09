After a marathon 13-hour party meeting Sunday, 26-year-old Stober announced his resignation. He was accused of “harassment, intimidation and creation of a hostile work environment,” according to a memo by three vice chairs of the local party organization.

Bailey Stober, the embattled chair of the King County Democrats, resigned Sunday after two months of battling calls to step down amid allegations that he’d harassed and bullied the party’s former executive director.

The resignation came at the end of a 13-hour party meeting in which the accusations were debated in a trial-like proceeding.

“After 11 years in party leadership, it is clear my time has expired as one of your party leaders,” Stober said in a speech at the end of the marathon meeting. He said his resignation will become effective Saturday.

In his volunteer position as chair of the county Democrats, Stober was accused of “harassment, intimidation and creation of a hostile work environment,” according to a memo by three vice chairs of the local party organization, who called for his resignation in February. Stober also was accused of unnecessarily spending party funds.

The accusations centered on Stober’s alleged mistreatment of the party’s former executive director, Natalia Koss Vallejo, whom he fired earlier this year, citing video of her dumping a beverage on a car in a Bellingham hotel parking lot. Video of that incident was posted anonymously to YouTube and flagged for reporters just before the allegations against Stober became public.

The February memo from the party vice chairs said Stober repeatedly called Koss Vallejo derogatory names and used offensive and sexist insults when she declined to go out drinking with him. The memo also said Stober had spent party money on hotel rooms and food unnecessarily, leaving the organization in precarious financial position.

Stober, 26, who was the youngest-ever chair of the county party, spent the last several weeks vociferously denying the accusations, arguing he was being railroaded. In a February text message to a supporter, released under a public-records request, he wrote “politics is a blood sport and some in leadership think I’m rising too far and too fast so they try to cap you at the knees.”

Stober has been on paid administrative leave from his day job as communications director for King County Assessor John Wilson. The assessor’s office recently hired a private attorney to look into the allegations against Stober, at an expected cost of $7,000 to $10,000.

As late as last week, Stober claimed he’d been largely exonerated of the claims against him, according to a report by Seattle journalist Erica C. Barnett, who has extensively covered the Stober saga.

In his resignation speech Sunday, the video of which was posted to Facebook, Stober thanked the Democratic organization for allowing him a chance to defend himself, saying that all he’d wanted was due process.

He said Democrats have work to do to ensure “safe spaces” for women and people of color. “As a community and as a party we have so much more work to do and if I have to be the first one to go through this process to open our eyes to flaws that we have … so be it,” he said, apologizing to “everyone that I have hurt through my words and through my actions and my irresponsibility.”