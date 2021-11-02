Kathy Lambert’s two decades on the King County Council could be coming to a close after she trailed challenger Sarah Perry 55.1% to 44.5% in her reelection bid on Tuesday night.

All four of the other Council incumbents up for reelection — Rod Dembowski, Reagan Dunn, Dave Upthegrove and Pete von Reichbauer — cruised to victory over their challengers Tuesday night.

The early results portend a slight shift to the left for the nonpartisan County Council: Lambert was one of three members of the conservative minority on the nine-member council. If Tuesday night’s results hold, the Council’s liberal majority could increase from 6-3 to 7-2 liberal majority.

Lambert’s campaign was upended last month when a political mailer she sent out was widely condemned as racist, including by a majority of her colleagues on the council. She initially defended the mailer, made by a national Republican consulting firm, before apologizing and being stripped of her committee chairmanships as her endorsers fled.

Lambert has rarely drawn serious challengers since first winning her seat in 2001, but this year she was out-fundraised by Perry, a former executive at Seattle University and other local nonprofits.

Perry campaigned heavily on transportation and the environment, saying she’d work to improve public transit in the largely suburban and rural Council District 3, which stretches from Redmond and Sammamish to the Cascades.

Advertising

Lambert has long focused on unglamorous issues, including a 15-year unsuccessful odyssey to try to get the county to replace its lone landfill with a trash-to-energy incinerator.

Upthegrove earned a third term, topping Shukri Olow, an organizer, in District 5, covering SeaTac, Des Moines and Kent. Upthegrove was leading Olow 68% to 30.5% in Tuesday’s ballot counts.

Show caption

Both candidates campaigned on their experience: For Upthegrove, his legislative tenure, including eight years on the County Council and 10 years in the state House, and for Olow, her experience as an immigrant, refugee and mother.

And both candidates raised a nearly identical amount, about $245,000.

Upthegrove said he’d like to find more locations in the district, which includes Renton, Kent and Des Moines, for permanent supportive housing facilities, and also increase funding to reduce a backlog in the courts and the prosecutor’s office.

Olow said she wants to extend the emergency COVID-19 rental assistance beyond the end of the pandemic and proposes building 37,000 units of affordable housing.

Dunn earned a fifth term, beating Renton City Councilmember Kim-Khanh Van in the race for District 9, which covers the southeast corner of the county, from Newcastle through Enumclaw. Dunn led Van 63% to 36% in Tuesday’s vote counts.

Advertising

Both District 9 and Lambert’s District 3 have traditionally leaned Republican in local elections, but have been shifting Democratic in recent years.

Dunn campaigned on bringing a “suburban and rural perspective” and increasing funding for law enforcement, while Van worked to make it clear she was the Democrat in the race and said she would focus on ensuring an equitable recovery from the pandemic.

Dunn nearly doubled her total in fundraising, raising about $330,000, to Van’s $170,000.

Von Reichbauer, who’s been in elected office for nearly half a century, earned an eighth term representing South King County’s District 7, beating first-time candidate Dominique Torgerson. Von Reichbauer led 68.5% to 31% in Tuesday’s ballots.

Torgerson, who raised no money for her campaign, said she was motivated to run by a distrust of government and also said she would focus on overhauling the county permitting department, which oversees building, land use and business documents in unincorporated areas of the county.

Von Reichbauer said he would continue to focus on constituent services — being responsive to people who may have no other access to government — and on ensuring light rail arrives to Federal Way on time in 2024.

Advertising

Dembowski easily earned a third term in the North King County District covering Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and Bothell. He led first-time candidate Sally Caverzan 82% to 17%.

Caverzan, who raised no money for her campaign, pushed for the creation of a county conservation corps that would pay people for environmental projects.

Dembowski said his top priorities will be choosing a new sheriff and looking for law enforcement reforms, executing the county’s homelessness response with the newly functioning Regional Homeless Authority and passing a climate bond.