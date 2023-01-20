Metropolitan King County Councilmember Joe McDermott, who has served in local elected office for more than two decades, will not run for reelection and will step down when his term ends next year, he said Friday.

McDermott, of West Seattle, has served three terms on the County Council since he was first elected in 2010. Before that, he served in the state Legislature — first the state House, then the state Senate — for a decade.

McDermott, a Democrat, has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights, gun safety and public transit, among other issues. He was the first openly gay council member on the County Council.

“When I joined the state Legislature in 2001, it was the first time there was more than one openly gay legislator serving in the Legislature,” McDermott said Friday.

McDermott represents County Council District 8, which stretches from Capitol Hill through West Seattle, parts of South Seattle, and Tukwila and Vashon and Maury Islands.

Four of the nine seats on the County Council — those held by McDermott and Councilmembers Claudia Balducci, Jeanne Kohl-Welles and Girmay Zahilay — are up for grabs this year.

“Joe has served the people of King County from both sides of the rotunda in Olympia and in major leadership positions at the County Council, every day fighting for the issues and values we all share,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said Friday.

McDermott ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2016, losing in the primary in a race eventually won by Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

In the state Legislature he contributed to the passage of legislation that added sexual orientation and gender identity to Washington’s anti-discrimination laws, helped pass domestic partnerships before marriage equality and added protection for transgender people to Washington’s hate crime laws.

On the County Council, he created a gun safety action plan, which led to new safe gun storage requirements in the county. He helped establish a safe medicine return program that has set up 198 medication return boxes throughout the county, to ease the safe disposal of opioids and other medications.

McDermott sponsored the Best Starts for Kids levy, and its renewal, Constantine’s nearly $1 billion program to fund early childhood education and intervention programs.

He advocated for light rail to West Seattle in 2016’s Sound Transit 3, bus and light rail expansion package.

“I remain humbled and honored by the trust granted to me by the people I’ve represented,” McDermott said. “To be able to serve the community I’ve called home my entire life has been a true joy and remains a deep responsibility I take seriously every day.”