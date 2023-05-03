The Metropolitan King County Council unanimously sent a veterans, seniors and human services levy to the August ballot, asking voters to renew the levy that funds veterans programs, senior centers and the human services workforce throughout the county.

But the County Council shot down a proposal to raise the levy tax rate by 20% over where it’s been, amid concerns that voters fatigued by rising property taxes might reject the levy entirely.

King County Executive Dow Constantine had asked for the property tax levy to be renewed at the same rate it was approved in 2017, at 10-cents per $1,000 of property’s assessed value, or about $84 annually for the owner of a median-priced county home. At that rate it would raise more than $564 million over six years.

But the council, responding to the requests of homelessness, immigration, and domestic violence advocates, pushed to boost the tax rate to 12-cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or about $100 annually for the median homeowner. That would raise more than $677 million, that will fund caregivers, housing and senior centers.

That proposal passed 6-0 out of the council’s budget committee two weeks ago.

But some council members began having second thoughts after hearing from mayors of many suburban cities that said they opposed the higher levy rate. The results of the recent vote creating five new mental health crisis care centers also influenced the council’s decision. That $1.25 billion measure passed easily last week, with 56% approval, but several council members were uneasy that it passed by large majorities in Seattle, while losing everywhere else.

Seattle voters will also likely be asked to approve a nearly $1 billion housing levy in November.

Council Chair Dave Upthegrove, who voted against the 12-cent rate, said he was making a tactical decision.

“I have a genuine concern about the ability to get this approved in this environment,” Upthegrove said. “I don’t want to put at risk the funding for the underlying levy.”

The 12-cent proposal failed to get the support of the county’s Regional Policy Committee, which is composed of members of the County Council, Seattle’s City Council and representatives from several suburban cities.

Because of that failure, it needed a super majority of six votes, on the nine-member County Council, to be sent to the ballot. It received only five votes. Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Sarah Perry and Pete von Reichbauer joined Upthegrove in voting against the 12-cent proposal.

Perry had supported the 12-cent proposal in committee, but said she changed her mind after speaking with constituents and seeing the results in her district of the crisis care center levy.

“I’m not willing to risk the whole levy over 2 cents,” she said.

After the 12-cent proposal failed, the council voted 9-0 to send the 10-cent proposal to voters on Aug. 1.

Constantine, last week, reiterated his warning that the county may have to cut up to $100 million in services after the state Legislature declined to change the state law that caps property tax increases to 1% annually.

Advocates pitched the higher levy rate as a way to raise salaries for nonprofit human services workers, who are often paid at least 30% less than their piers in other industries, according to a new University of Washington study.

Alison Eisinger, executive director of the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, cited the potential forthcoming budget crunch as a reason to increase the levy funding.

“No one likes to be in the position of deciding what vital core services, that we all need and rely on, should be funded,” she said.

This is the third time the levy has come up for renewal after first passing in 2005. It funds affordable housing, case management and mental health services for veterans; dozens of senior centers throughout the county; and it supports the county’s human services workers who staff shelters, supportive housing and domestic violence services.

The levy funds things like a new kitchen for a veteran’s home in Shoreline and a food bank at the Northshore Senior Center, Councilmember Rod Dembowski said.

“My dad is 94 years old. Every day the Renton Senior Center delivers a lunch to his front doorstep,” Dembowski said. “They could not deliver what they deliver without this investment.”