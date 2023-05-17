Longtime immigrant rights advocate Jorge Barón announced a campaign for Metropolitan King County Council on Tuesday, joining Becka Johnson Poppe, a county budget manager, and Sarah Reyneveld, an assistant attorney general, as candidates running for the open seat in northwest Seattle.

All three are seeking to replace Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, who is not seeking a third term, in what is shaping up to be the most competitive race of the four County Council seats up for grabs this year.

Candidates have until the end of this week to decide to run for office, but so far the interest in a County Council seat has been a bit tepid.

Only eight candidates have filed to run or announced campaigns.

Unless more candidates enter a race before the Friday deadline, only two of the four races will even have enough candidates to appear on the August primary ballot.

The other open seat is in the district representing West Seattle, Burien and Vashon Island, where Councilmember Joe McDermott is retiring. Vying to replace him are Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon, Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda and perennial candidate Goodspaceguy.

Councilmembers Claudia Balducci, on the Eastside, and Girmay Zahilay, in Central and South Seattle are, so far, running for reelection unopposed.

Advertising

Mosqueda, in abandoning the City Council for the County Council, is bucking the trend.

In contrast to the sleepy county elections, at least 43 people have filed to run for one of the seven Seattle City Council seats up for grabs.

It’s a continuing trend.

The County Council pays a higher salary than the City Council. It controls a larger budget. But it draws much less interest.

Four years ago, 55 people ran for Seattle City Council, while only 10 ran for King County Council.

Barón, for the last 15 years, has run the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, providing legal services for immigrants and filing lawsuits and advocating for changes to the immigration system. In the early days of the Trump administration, he became a local face of the resistance to Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Barón, 50, said his approach to policymaking is informed by two issues: evaluating policies through the “ongoing impact of systemic racism” and working with state legislators to develop more progressive funding sources to fund the county’s work.

Advertising

He said he wants to use his experience in advocacy and building coalitions to the County Council to push the state Legislature for more revenue options.

“I don’t see a way we can make progress on a lot of the other issues that we can talk about without dealing with the revenue picture,” he said.

Johnson Poppe, 36, is a budget and policy manager for King County, overseeing about half of King County’s annual budget, including the budget for Metro Transit, parks and natural resources, and local services.

Previously, she was director of policy, planning and state operations at the University of Washington, advising UW leadership and tracking legislative action related to the UW.

She touted her ability to put “progressive ideas into action” and said she wants to focus on protecting the environment, advancing equity and stimulating the economy.

She wants to look at a countywide transportation benefit district — a new tax to expand bus service.

Advertising

“The county is heading into some tough budget shortfalls,” Johnson Poppe, pitching herself as the candidate with county government experience, said. “I don’t think this is the time when we have the flexibility to have someone learn on the job.”

Reyneveld, 43, has been an assistant attorney general for over a decade, working largely on environmental and public health cases. She previously worked as a research assistant in the office of Gov. Christine Gregoire and as a legislative assistant in the state Senate.

She previously ran for the state House in 2020, advancing through the primary but losing the general election.

She wants the county to build on its recent passage of the Crisis Care Centers Levy, to provide more access to behavioral health and drug treatment services.

“Priority one is ensuring that we are addressing not just our homelessness and housing crisis but really meeting the behavioral health needs of our neighbors in crisis,” Reyneveld said.

She wants to boost bus service, and invest in electrifying buses and in energy-efficient buildings.

The County Council is technically nonpartisan, but all three candidates claim endorsements from prominent Democrats. Barón is endorsed by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Johnson Poppe by McDermott and Reyneveld by Attorney General Bob Ferguson.